AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company Leadership to Host Corporate Update Via Webcast Today at 11:00 AM ET

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, today announced its financial results for the second quarter reporting period ended June 30, 2021.

Commenting on the results, Brandon Torres Declet, AgEagle’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong second quarter results reflect our successful execution and emboldens our resolve to build enduring, long-term shareholder value by remaining focused on research and development, building internal talent and collaboration across our brands, and driving the implementation of growth strategies aimed at bringing innovative new solutions to global enterprises. Delivering high performance, full stack, drone solutions to a broad range of industries, including energy, construction, agriculture and government, it is our firm belief that AgEagle can positively disrupt and help to transform how businesses within these verticals operate.”

Financial Highlights for the Three-Months Ended June 30, 2021, and 2020

  • Revenues rose significantly to $1.94 million from approximately $16,000 due primarily to new revenue contribution from MicaSense, acquired by AgEagle in late January 2021, and Measure Global (“Measure”), acquired by the Company in mid-April 2021. Revenue growth was also positively impacted by increased sales of our HempOverview platform to the State of Iowa and Florida.
    • Second quarter revenues by segment were as follows: sensor sales totaled $1.71 million, software subscription sales totaled $173,000 and drone and custom manufacturing sales totaled $60,000.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 50% from 8% largely because of the Company’s strategy to expand its mix of product offerings through the acquisitions of MicaSense and Measure.
  • Net loss declined to $4.68 million, or $0.07 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compared to a net loss – after factoring non-cash charges of $9.07 million associated with the Company’s financing activities in the second quarter of 2020 – of $10.33 million, or $0.31 loss per share.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Months Ended June 30, 2021, and 2020

