AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company Leadership to Host Corporate Update Via Webcast Today at 11:00 AM ET

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, today announced its financial results for the second quarter reporting period ended June 30, 2021.



Commenting on the results, Brandon Torres Declet, AgEagle’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong second quarter results reflect our successful execution and emboldens our resolve to build enduring, long-term shareholder value by remaining focused on research and development, building internal talent and collaboration across our brands, and driving the implementation of growth strategies aimed at bringing innovative new solutions to global enterprises. Delivering high performance, full stack, drone solutions to a broad range of industries, including energy, construction, agriculture and government, it is our firm belief that AgEagle can positively disrupt and help to transform how businesses within these verticals operate.”