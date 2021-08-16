Skillful Craftsman Announces Director Change
WUXI, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing
interactive online learning services, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Shaowei Zhang as a new independent director of the Board to succeed Mr. Limin
Huang, who has resigned on August 13, 2021.
Mr. Shaowei Zhang is the founder of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd ("First High-School Education") (NYSE: FHS). Mr. Zhang has served as the chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer of First High-School Education since September 2018. Prior to founding First High-School Education, Mr. Zhang established and served as the principal of Kunming Qihang Education and Training School and Kunming Epoch Giant Tutorial School in 2006 and 2009, respectively. Mr. Zhang established Kunming College Student Private Tutorial Services Station and Kunming Xindenuo Accounting Training Center in 2003 and 2004, respectively. Mr. Zhang serves as a member of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a director of Long-Spring Institute of Learning and Human Development of Tsinghua University. Mr. Zhang received his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2006 and his master’s degree in business administration in 2012 from Kunming University of Science and Technology. Mr. Zhang is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in education from Tsinghua University.
Mr. Zhang has been determined by the Board to satisfy the independence requirements of Rule 5605(c)(2) of the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Immediately following the appointment of Mr. Zhang, the Company’s Board will consist of five directors, including three independent directors. The Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will continue to solely comprise independent directors with the following compositions.
|Audit Committee
|Compensation Committee
|
Nominating and Corporate
Governance Committee
|Chairperson
|Steven Yuan Ning Sim
|Shaowei Zhang
|Huiqing Ye
|Member
|Shaowei Zhang
|Steven Yuan Ning Sim
|Steven Yuan Ning Sim
|Member
|Huiqing Ye
|Huiqing Ye
|Shaowei Zhang
Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Shaowei Zhang to join us. He is a fantastic addition to our team, and we look forward to drawing on his network, experience and insights as we conduct future direction review and implement growth strategies accordingly. We will work towards formulating a plan that will create long-term value for all shareholders.”
