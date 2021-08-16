Skillful Craftsman Announces Director Change

WUXI, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Shaowei Zhang as a new independent director of the Board to succeed Mr. Limin Huang, who has resigned on August 13, 2021.



Mr. Shaowei Zhang is the founder of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd ("First High-School Education") (NYSE: FHS). Mr. Zhang has served as the chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer of First High-School Education since September 2018. Prior to founding First High-School Education, Mr. Zhang established and served as the principal of Kunming Qihang Education and Training School and Kunming Epoch Giant Tutorial School in 2006 and 2009, respectively. Mr. Zhang established Kunming College Student Private Tutorial Services Station and Kunming Xindenuo Accounting Training Center in 2003 and 2004, respectively. Mr. Zhang serves as a member of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a director of Long-Spring Institute of Learning and Human Development of Tsinghua University. Mr. Zhang received his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2006 and his master’s degree in business administration in 2012 from Kunming University of Science and Technology. Mr. Zhang is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in education from Tsinghua University.