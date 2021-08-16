checkAd

Skillful Craftsman Announces Director Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

WUXI, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Shaowei Zhang as a new independent director of the Board to succeed Mr. Limin Huang, who has resigned on August 13, 2021.

Mr. Shaowei Zhang is the founder of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd ("First High-School Education") (NYSE: FHS). Mr. Zhang has served as the chairman of board of directors and chief executive officer of First High-School Education since September 2018. Prior to founding First High-School Education, Mr. Zhang established and served as the principal of Kunming Qihang Education and Training School and Kunming Epoch Giant Tutorial School in 2006 and 2009, respectively. Mr. Zhang established Kunming College Student Private Tutorial Services Station and Kunming Xindenuo Accounting Training Center in 2003 and 2004, respectively. Mr. Zhang serves as a member of the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a director of Long-Spring Institute of Learning and Human Development of Tsinghua University. Mr. Zhang received his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2006 and his master’s degree in business administration in 2012 from Kunming University of Science and Technology. Mr. Zhang is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in education from Tsinghua University.

Mr. Zhang has been determined by the Board to satisfy the independence requirements of Rule 5605(c)(2) of the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Immediately following the appointment of Mr. Zhang, the Company’s Board will consist of five directors, including three independent directors. The Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will continue to solely comprise independent directors with the following compositions. 

  Audit Committee Compensation Committee Nominating and Corporate
Governance Committee
Chairperson Steven Yuan Ning Sim Shaowei Zhang Huiqing Ye
Member Shaowei Zhang Steven Yuan Ning Sim Steven Yuan Ning Sim
Member Huiqing Ye Huiqing Ye Shaowei Zhang

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Shaowei Zhang to join us. He is a fantastic addition to our team, and we look forward to drawing on his network, experience and insights as we conduct future direction review and implement growth strategies accordingly. We will work towards formulating a plan that will create long-term value for all shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skillful Craftsman Announces Director Change WUXI, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board