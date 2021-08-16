checkAd

ProPhase Labs to Present at Two Upcoming August Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Ted Karkus is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Q3 Investor Summit: August 17 – 18, 2021

Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: Q3 Investor Summit Investor Registration

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Investor Conference: August 17 – 19, 2021

Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on August 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified biotech and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and also build a genomics data base to be used for further research including clinical studies. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Diagnostics offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients who may have SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV; as well as antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Contact:

CORE IR
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPhase Labs to Present at Two Upcoming August Conferences GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Ted Karkus is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences: Q3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board