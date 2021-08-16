Torque Lifestyle Brands Reports Record Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, has reported its financial and operational results …

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Initiated new product shipments into national locations of tier-1 health and nutrition retailers including GNC, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition and Vegas Discount Nutrition.

Announced joint venture with leading contract manufacturer Zero Day Nutrition, contributing capital to the JV to support machinery and other capital expenditures, while Zero Day will contribute manufacturing expertise and sales from its portfolio of current and prospective client brands - including rapidly growing, award-winning brands such as Glaxon - expected to be up to several million dollars in revenue annually.

Initiated OTCQB uplisting strategy concurrent with the appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as the Company's independent auditor.

Board of Directors approved and declared a three-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.

Engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

Launched new IR website reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

Management Commentary

"Since beginning operations on February 1st of this year, we continued to aggressively execute on the strategic expansion of our national retail footprint into tier-1 health and nutrition retailers," said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "Through our joint venture with Zero Day Nutrition, we are vertically integrating the Company alongside an industry leading manufacturing firm, and we expect to see increasing revenue momentum from the partnership to begin in the second half of the calendar year. Combined with our focus on organic growth and sustainable, recurring revenue across our Torque family of brands, we remain confident in reaching over $1.5 million in revenue in calendar 2021.