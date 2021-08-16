checkAd

Torque Lifestyle Brands Reports Record Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:31  |  43   |   |   

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, has reported its financial and operational results …

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Key Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Operational Highlights

  • Initiated new product shipments into national locations of tier-1 health and nutrition retailers including GNC, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition and Vegas Discount Nutrition.
  • Announced joint venture with leading contract manufacturer Zero Day Nutrition, contributing capital to the JV to support machinery and other capital expenditures, while Zero Day will contribute manufacturing expertise and sales from its portfolio of current and prospective client brands - including rapidly growing, award-winning brands such as Glaxon - expected to be up to several million dollars in revenue annually.
  • Initiated OTCQB uplisting strategy concurrent with the appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as the Company's independent auditor.
  • Board of Directors approved and declared a three-for-one forward split of the Company's common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
  • Engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
  • Launched new IR website reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

Management Commentary

"Since beginning operations on February 1st of this year, we continued to aggressively execute on the strategic expansion of our national retail footprint into tier-1 health and nutrition retailers," said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "Through our joint venture with Zero Day Nutrition, we are vertically integrating the Company alongside an industry leading manufacturing firm, and we expect to see increasing revenue momentum from the partnership to begin in the second half of the calendar year. Combined with our focus on organic growth and sustainable, recurring revenue across our Torque family of brands, we remain confident in reaching over $1.5 million in revenue in calendar 2021.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torque Lifestyle Brands Reports Record Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, has reported its financial and operational results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units