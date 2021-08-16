checkAd

Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:31  |  50   |   |   

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shifted to Virtual Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Related Health ConcernsSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), today announced …

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shifted to Virtual Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Related Health Concerns

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), today announced that that due to current State government COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Greater Sydney, Australia, the location of its Annual General Meeting (Meeting) to be held on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 10:00am (Sydney time) (Thursday, 19 August 2021 at 8:00pm (New York time)), has been changed to:

Naked Brand Group Limited
Level 61, MLC Centre
25 Martin Place
Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Additionally, to comply with the restrictions (and to otherwise ensure the safety of its shareholders and other participants), the Company is unable to admit shareholders to physically attend the Meeting. Therefore, the Company strongly encourages all shareholders to submit their proxy votes in advance of the Meeting. Instructions on how to submit your proxy form (including submitting them online) are detailed in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 July 2021.

Shareholders may wish to listen to the Meeting via a webcast facility which can be accessed on the Company's website at https://ir.nakedbrands.com/ or using the link below. Please note that live online voting will not be offered as part of the webcast facility.

Naked Brand Group Limited Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date:

August 20, 2021 (Sydney) / August 19, 2021 (New York)

Time:

10:00 a.m. (Sydney time) / 8:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

Webcast Link:

https://services.choruscall.com.au/webcast/nakedbrand-210820.html

The following Proxy Materials are available to review at:

https://www.cstproxy.com/nakedbrands/am2021

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • Company's Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2021
  • Proxy Card
  • Any amendments to the foregoing materials that are required to be furnished to shareholders

These materials, along with the Company's recently filed 20-F, are also available to review on the Naked Brand Group Investor Relations website at:

Seite 1 von 3
Naked Brand Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shifted to Virtual Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Related Health ConcernsSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units