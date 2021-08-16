Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Shifted to Virtual Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Related Health ConcernsSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), today announced …

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company"), today announced that that due to current State government COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Greater Sydney, Australia, the location of its Annual General Meeting ( Meeting ) to be held on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 10:00am (Sydney time) (Thursday, 19 August 2021 at 8:00pm (New York time)) , has been changed to:

Additionally, to comply with the restrictions (and to otherwise ensure the safety of its shareholders and other participants), the Company is unable to admit shareholders to physically attend the Meeting. Therefore, the Company strongly encourages all shareholders to submit their proxy votes in advance of the Meeting. Instructions on how to submit your proxy form (including submitting them online) are detailed in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 July 2021.

Shareholders may wish to listen to the Meeting via a webcast facility which can be accessed on the Company's website at https://ir.nakedbrands.com/ or using the link below. Please note that live online voting will not be offered as part of the webcast facility.

Naked Brand Group Limited Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date: August 20, 2021 (Sydney) / August 19, 2021 (New York) Time: 10:00 a.m. (Sydney time) / 8:00 p.m. (Eastern time) Webcast Link: https://services.choruscall.com.au/webcast/nakedbrand-210820.html

The following Proxy Materials are available to review at:

https://www.cstproxy.com/nakedbrands/am2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Company's Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2021

Proxy Card

Any amendments to the foregoing materials that are required to be furnished to shareholders

These materials, along with the Company's recently filed 20-F, are also available to review on the Naked Brand Group Investor Relations website at: