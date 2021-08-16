Infobird Launches WeChat Call Center, an Intelligent SaaS Product to Capture New Demand and Market Share in the Field of Private Domain Traffic

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, …

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced today the launch of a new intelligent SaaS product - WeChat Call Center - marking the Company's entry into the field of private domain traffic. An integral part of the Company's standardized SaaS strategy, Infobird's WeChat Call Center is designed to help companies further develop the value of existing customers through automated and personalized solutions for private domain traffic. For companies, private domain traffic is considered to be part of the brand's private assets that can be used to stay relevant in the mind of the customer which increases the chances of a returning customer.By expanding Infobird's product application boundaries and business scope, the Company expects to generate significant value by creating new demand and capturing uncontested market space in a cost-effective manner, otherwise known as a "blue market strategy". Infobird WeChat Call Center: automated/personalized interactions to gain value from existing customers