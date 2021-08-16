Infobird Launches WeChat Call Center, an Intelligent SaaS Product to Capture New Demand and Market Share in the Field of Private Domain Traffic
BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced today the launch of a new intelligent SaaS product - WeChat Call Center - marking the Company's entry into the field of private domain traffic. An integral part of the Company's standardized SaaS strategy, Infobird's WeChat Call Center is designed to help companies further develop the value of existing customers through automated and personalized solutions for private domain traffic. For companies, private domain traffic is considered to be part of the brand's private assets that can be used to stay relevant in the mind of the customer which increases the chances of a returning customer.By expanding Infobird's product application boundaries and business scope, the Company expects to generate significant value by creating new demand and capturing uncontested market space in a cost-effective manner, otherwise known as a "blue market strategy".
Infobird WeChat Call Center: automated/personalized interactions to gain value from existing customers
Infobird combines the advantages of Enterprise WeChat and Call Center to create a new generation of customer interaction platform - WeChat Call Center. This product integrates AI, RPA, also known as Robotic Process Automation, and other
technologies to provide enterprises with automated and personalized private domain traffic solutions that help companies retain customers and continue to stimulate theirconsumption potential.
Different from the common private domain traffic tools in the market, Infobird's WeChat Call Center is based on AI, RPA, customer portraits and other technological capabilities, which is capable of 1v1 personalized and automated services and marketing for enterprise clients, while ensuring the continuity and consistency of customer interaction. For enterprises with a relatively large customer base, Infobird's WeChat Call Center has significant advantages in batch, automation, and personalization of services that can help clients comprehensively improve efficiency and reduce operating costs. Infobird's WeChat Call Center builds private domain traffic for clients, that not only aggregates multi-channel customer resources into Enterprise WeChat, but also connect public domains to private domains, achieving unified operation of all channels including Enterprise WeChat, phone calls, SMS, webpages and APPs. It maximizes the convenience of daily operations of the client and improves the efficiency of customer interaction
