checkAd

Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:31  |  44   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Predictmedix management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Predictmedix is commercializing disruptive health screening technologies for the health and safety of people at work and leveraging AI-powered tools to identify health issues to improve patient outcomes. The company's proprietary solution uses multispectral cameras and sensors to capture data patterns that are instantly analyzed by AI models to predict a variety of health issues, disease conditions and impairments including COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise Predictmedix in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented, "Predictmedix's AI technology has countless applications as employees return to the office, with a first emphasis on automated rapid screening for COVID-19 in offices, manufacturing, warehouses, seniors' facilities and at large events. The quick, contactless screening process utilizes AI to assess unique physiological patterns, detecting symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

“Another of their products uses similar technology to determine when individuals are exhibiting signs of impairment from alcohol or cannabis; of particular value to companies with employees operating machinery or in positions where cognitive or physical performance is paramount to success and safety. Safe Entry Stations are entirely customizable and can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary or mobile applications. Additional AI products in development, such as the Mobilewellbeing remote patient care platform, will give medical professionals tools that empower their decision-making for better patient outcomes.”

Seite 1 von 4
Predictmedix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units