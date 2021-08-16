Predictmedix Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged …

MZ Group will work closely with Predictmedix management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Predictmedix is commercializing disruptive health screening technologies for the health and safety of people at work and leveraging AI-powered tools to identify health issues to improve patient outcomes. The company's proprietary solution uses multispectral cameras and sensors to capture data patterns that are instantly analyzed by AI models to predict a variety of health issues, disease conditions and impairments including COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise Predictmedix in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented, "Predictmedix's AI technology has countless applications as employees return to the office, with a first emphasis on automated rapid screening for COVID-19 in offices, manufacturing, warehouses, seniors' facilities and at large events. The quick, contactless screening process utilizes AI to assess unique physiological patterns, detecting symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

“Another of their products uses similar technology to determine when individuals are exhibiting signs of impairment from alcohol or cannabis; of particular value to companies with employees operating machinery or in positions where cognitive or physical performance is paramount to success and safety. Safe Entry Stations are entirely customizable and can be retrofitted for permanent, temporary or mobile applications. Additional AI products in development, such as the Mobilewellbeing remote patient care platform, will give medical professionals tools that empower their decision-making for better patient outcomes.”