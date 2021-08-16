CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that asked to be unnamed. The grower is an agriculture innovator in Japan with its high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities ("CEA").
The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of one of the company's commercial greenhouses for up to twelve months. The CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will utilize an existing overhead irrigation boom to apply the CO2 saturated solution mist on the plants. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions™ impact on life cycle acceleration enabling more harvest turns, increased biomass growth and CO2 usage. Japan's "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" means CO2 usage will become an ever-increasing challenge for Japanese protected agriculture facilities in the coming years. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can help them achieve their reduced CO2 use over time.
Japan's Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Japan presented its new "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" in December 2020. The strategy is specifically designated as an industrial policy and promotes the creation of a virtuous cycle of economic growth and environmental protection, together with the business community that also includes agriculture.
The Japanese Protected Agriculture Market
Like the Netherlands, the much larger 5 billion square foot Japanese protected agriculture market is mostly high-tech CEA but the average Japanese greenhouse is much smaller. Dr. Toyoki Kozai, professor emeritus at Chiba University stated at a CEA conference that, "the average greenhouse floor area in Japan is 0.5 hectares, compared to 10-50 hectares in the Netherlands. Scarcity of land in both countries has led to their high tech indoor ag focus".
GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "This is our first Japanese project to showcase our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ benefits. In our Q1 2021 MD&A we mentioned our 2021 objectives to include opening up Japan and Spain protected ag markets and finalizing a Mexico marketing partner which we have now done. We are comfortable based on our ever-increasing feasibility data that our technology will provide the desired plant yield and pathogen protection while reducing their ecological footprint."
