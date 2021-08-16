CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that asked to be unnamed. The grower is an agriculture innovator in Japan with its high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities ("CEA"). The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of one of the company's commercial greenhouses for up to twelve months. The CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will utilize an existing overhead irrigation boom to apply the CO 2 saturated solution mist on the plants. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions™ impact on life cycle acceleration enabling more harvest turns, increased biomass growth and CO 2 usage. Japan's "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" means CO 2 usage will become an ever-increasing challenge for Japanese protected agriculture facilities in the coming years. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can help them achieve their reduced CO 2 use over time.