checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that asked to be unnamed. The grower is an agriculture innovator in Japan with its high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities ("CEA").

The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of one of the company's commercial greenhouses for up to twelve months. The CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will utilize an existing overhead irrigation boom to apply the CO2 saturated solution mist on the plants. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions™ impact on life cycle acceleration enabling more harvest turns, increased biomass growth and CO2 usage. Japan's "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" means CO2 usage will become an ever-increasing challenge for Japanese protected agriculture facilities in the coming years. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can help them achieve their reduced CO2 use over time.

Japan's Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Japan presented its new "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" in December 2020. The strategy is specifically designated as an industrial policy and promotes the creation of a virtuous cycle of economic growth and environmental protection, together with the business community that also includes agriculture.

The Japanese Protected Agriculture Market

Like the Netherlands, the much larger 5 billion square foot Japanese protected agriculture market is mostly high-tech CEA but the average Japanese greenhouse is much smaller. Dr. Toyoki Kozai, professor emeritus at Chiba University stated at a CEA conference that, "the average greenhouse floor area in Japan is 0.5 hectares, compared to 10-50 hectares in the Netherlands. Scarcity of land in both countries has led to their high tech indoor ag focus".

GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "This is our first Japanese project to showcase our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ benefits. In our Q1 2021 MD&A we mentioned our 2021 objectives to include opening up Japan and Spain protected ag markets and finalizing a Mexico marketing partner which we have now done. We are comfortable based on our ever-increasing feasibility data that our technology will provide the desired plant yield and pathogen protection while reducing their ecological footprint."

Seite 1 von 3
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Provide a Review of the Cultivate 21 Horticulture Conference and Hemp Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a US Floriculture Greenhouse
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility With a Canadian Licensed Cultivator
Accesswire | Analysen