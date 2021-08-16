Stevia Corp. Reports Approval of OTCIQ Application Which Will Allow the Company to Begin Uploading Financial Statements to Attain Current Status at OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle …

Kenneth Maciora, President of Stevia Corp. commented, "I would personally like to thank George Blankenbaker and Thomas Ong for all their hard work on behalf of Stevia Corp. Both have resigned from all their positions at Stevia Corp. and hold no other officer, director or consultant positions at Stevia Corp. Dr. Jerry Smartt, a very well respected and practicing neurologist in the State of Indiana has remained on the board."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that its OTCIQ application has been approved by OTC Markets. The approval of the OTCIQ application will allow the company to begin uploading Stevia Corp. financial statements and disclosure documents at OTC Markets. Stevia Corp. has engaged an accountant to produce the accounting work product for the company. Today, the company will also begin the process of producing the necessary disclosure statements which will be filed at OTC Markets. The company is working diligently to file all necessary financial and disclosure documents at OTC Markets by August 31, 2021. Pending review and approval by the professional staff at OTC Markets of our filings along with a current information letter by the company's counsel, Stevia Corp. will once again achieve "Current Information" at OTC Markets.

Mr. Maciora continued, "Since I was appointed Chairman and President of Stevia Corp., I have had one goal since day one. I have 35 years experience in the financial markets and I know the type of corporate maneuvers that hurt and also improve shareholder value. We are hyper-focused on improving shareholder value. I believe shareholders will begin to see that shortly. I thank all Stevia Corp. shareholders for your patience and loyalty to the company."

About Stevia Corp.

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company and healthcare company focused on developing highly nutritional, high value products through proprietary plant breeding, excellent agricultural methodologies and innovative post-harvest techniques. Stevia Corp was founded on the principal of implementing socially responsible, sustainable, quality agribusiness solutions to maximize the long-term efficient production of nutritional crops.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact:

Kenneth Maciora

President

Stevia Corp.

(917) 670-9541

steviapresident@gmail.com

SOURCE: Stevia Corp.

