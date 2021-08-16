Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition

RMCF to Identify World-Class Chief Executive and Strengthen Company's Leadership for Next Chapter of GrowthDURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), a global confectionery …

RMCF to Identify World-Class Chief Executive and Strengthen Company's Leadership for Next Chapter of Growth DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), a global confectionery manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, today announced that the Company has embarked on a process to identify and select a highly accomplished and experienced leader to be RMCF's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "We are pleased to take this pivotal next step in strengthening RMCF and best positioning the company for its next chapter of growth," said Rahul Mewawalla, Chairperson of the RMCF Board of Directors. "We see great opportunities to build on RMCF's rich 40-year legacy and look forward to bringing on a new CEO who will help lead the organization, our franchisees, and our employees to future success, as we continue to delight our millions of consumers and enhance value for all our shareholders and stakeholders."