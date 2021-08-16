Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority of Austin, Texas, commonly referred to as Capital Metro, continues to expand its use of the Everbridge platform for real-time, streamlined operational communications connecting operators with dispatchers and intra-agency safety officials.

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Employee and Community Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)

As Austin’s leading public transportation provider, serving a metropolitan population of over two million, Capital Metro operates bus, paratransit services and a commuter rail system known as the Capital MetroRail, connecting people, jobs, and communities by providing quality transportation choices to Central Texas.

The transit leader’s MetroAccess program serves as a demand-response, shared-ride service for people whose disabilities prevent them from riding other bus and rail services. The MetroAccess service complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), employs 350 vehicle operators, and manages 240 vehicles.

“The Everbridge tool directly enhances customer satisfaction, reduces overall risk and enhances operational safety and efficiency,” said Suzie Edrington, Director Demand Response Operations at Capital Metro. “The key is that vehicle operators feel that they are heard. This unique use of Everbridge taps into the eyes and ears on the road and fills a gap in the transit industry particularly in serving individuals with disabilities.”

“Capital Metro’s commitment to the safety of their commuters remains evident in their creative approach to streamlining internal processes and prioritizing the feedback of their employees,” said Erin Edwards, Senior Director of State and Local Government at Everbridge. “We are honored to serve the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and to provide critical event management (CEM) solutions that help ensure the safe transit experience for their customers across Austin.”

Prior to using Everbridge, Capital Metro was challenged with a disconnect between the MetroAccess frontline operators (hundreds of bus drivers) who had onsite feedback from commuters, and the operations and support teams who could respond to and make the desired changes for the continued safety and quality service of all.