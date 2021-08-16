Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility

The first-of-its-kind Bitcoin Strategy Managed Volatility Fund (Ticker: BTCVX) aims to provide investors with access to Bitcoin returns with less volatility, with the convenience of a mutual fundMCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cboe Vest …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cboe Vest Financial LLC ("Cboe Vest", "the Firm"), the inventor of Target Outcome Investments®, has launched the Cboe Vest Bitcoin Strategy Managed Volatility Fund (the "Fund") , a first-of-its-kind mutual fund providing access to Bitcoin returns, while seeking to manage volatility to reduce the impact of severe sustained declines.

Whether as an inflation hedge, alternative store of value, diversifier, or for speculative purposes, there is strong demand for Bitcoin investment products. Prices have soared since its introduction in 2008. However, the ride has been turbulent. Bitcoin has been significantly more volatile, sometimes as high as 5 times more volatile relative to the U.S. stock market. Its volatility has exposed investors to sizeable losses in the past.

The Fund offers an innovative approach that seeks to soften the swings of Bitcoin. By actively adjusting allocations to Bitcoin Futures and cash, the Fund aims to provide exposure to Bitcoin with less volatility. This has the potential to minimize the impact of drawdowns and poor market timing, while improving risk-adjusted returns.

Strategy highlights:

The Managed Volatility Strategy seeks to target levels of volatility set by the Fund's manager by dynamically changing the Fund's allocation to Bitcoin Futures and cash investments. Generally:

When volatility experienced by Bitcoin is high, the Fund decreases its exposure to Bitcoin Futures.

When volatility experienced by Bitcoin is low, the Fund increases its exposure to Bitcoin Futures.

Karan Sood, CEO of Cboe Vest, said, "Investors have been eager for access to Bitcoin, and until very recently were challenged to access Bitcoin returns in a brokerage account. However, the cryptocurrency's volatility has been concerning to some investors. We set out to solve those issues, in a novel way. The Fund seeks to provides access to Bitcoin returns and minimize the impact of drawdowns, with the security and convenience of a mutual fund."