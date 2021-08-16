checkAd

Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:35  |  56   |   |   

The first-of-its-kind Bitcoin Strategy Managed Volatility Fund (Ticker: BTCVX) aims to provide investors with access to Bitcoin returns with less volatility, with the convenience of a mutual fundMCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cboe Vest …

The first-of-its-kind Bitcoin Strategy Managed Volatility Fund (Ticker: BTCVX) aims to provide investors with access to Bitcoin returns with less volatility, with the convenience of a mutual fund

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cboe Vest Financial LLC ("Cboe Vest", "the Firm"), the inventor of Target Outcome Investments®, has launched the Cboe Vest Bitcoin Strategy Managed Volatility Fund (the "Fund"), a first-of-its-kind mutual fund providing access to Bitcoin returns, while seeking to manage volatility to reduce the impact of severe sustained declines.

Whether as an inflation hedge, alternative store of value, diversifier, or for speculative purposes, there is strong demand for Bitcoin investment products. Prices have soared since its introduction in 2008. However, the ride has been turbulent. Bitcoin has been significantly more volatile, sometimes as high as 5 times more volatile relative to the U.S. stock market. Its volatility has exposed investors to sizeable losses in the past.

The Fund offers an innovative approach that seeks to soften the swings of Bitcoin. By actively adjusting allocations to Bitcoin Futures and cash, the Fund aims to provide exposure to Bitcoin with less volatility. This has the potential to minimize the impact of drawdowns and poor market timing, while improving risk-adjusted returns.

Strategy highlights:
The Managed Volatility Strategy seeks to target levels of volatility set by the Fund's manager by dynamically changing the Fund's allocation to Bitcoin Futures and cash investments. Generally:

  • When volatility experienced by Bitcoin is high, the Fund decreases its exposure to Bitcoin Futures.
  • When volatility experienced by Bitcoin is low, the Fund increases its exposure to Bitcoin Futures.

Karan Sood, CEO of Cboe Vest, said, "Investors have been eager for access to Bitcoin, and until very recently were challenged to access Bitcoin returns in a brokerage account. However, the cryptocurrency's volatility has been concerning to some investors. We set out to solve those issues, in a novel way. The Fund seeks to provides access to Bitcoin returns and minimize the impact of drawdowns, with the security and convenience of a mutual fund."

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility The first-of-its-kind Bitcoin Strategy Managed Volatility Fund (Ticker: BTCVX) aims to provide investors with access to Bitcoin returns with less volatility, with the convenience of a mutual fundMCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cboe Vest …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrGLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. LAUNCHES BEYOND BLOCKCHAIN APP ON APPLE APP STORE
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrBots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
10:25 UhrAmazon, Tesla, Zoom – die Strategie
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
09:25 UhrVideoausblick: Gegenwind aus Asien!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:09 UhrTagesausblick: Was schwächere China-Daten bedeuten könnten
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
15.08.21Zoom, Amazon, Airbnb – so geht Rendite
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
14.08.21Bitcoin und Ethereum – kaufen, wenn sie keiner haben will…
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
14.08.21DAX ist ausgebrochen - S&P läuft ohnehin - Gold erholt sich
Christoph Geyer | Kommentare
14.08.21Varta – unsere Strategie zum Börsenerfolg
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
14.08.21Amazon, Apple, Microsoft – unsere Strategie
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare