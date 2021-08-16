checkAd

Falco Announces Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:40  |  37   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:FPC) ("Falco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on July 28, 2021, the Company has agreed with its syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets (collectively, the “Underwriters”) to increase the size of its previously announced C$10 million “bought deal” offering of units (the “Units”) on a private placement basis. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms (and taking into account the Underwriters’ over-allotment option which has been exercised in full), the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” private placement basis, an additional 1,950,000 Units, for a total of 30,700,000 Units at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$12,280,000 (collectively, the “Upsized Offering”). No option to purchase additional Units at the Offering Price has been granted to the Underwriters on the upsized portion of the Upsized Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share until July 31, 2025, at an exercise price of C$0.55. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time following the six-month anniversary of the closing date of the Upsized Offering if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$0.80 for any 10 consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may accelerate the expiry date by issuing a press release announcing the reduced warrant term whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such press release.

In all other respects, the terms of the Upsized Offering and use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the July 28, 2021 press release.

The Upsized Offering is anticipated to close on or about August 18, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

Seite 1 von 3


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falco Announces Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:FPC) ("Falco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrFenixOro Gold Corp Now Available for Trading on Wealthsimple
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrRio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology Trials
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrMayfair Gold’s Fenn-Gib to become Canada’s First Carbon Neutral Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:39 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Grönland im Fokus - Geht es jetzt bei Major Precious wieder los?
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
13:35 UhrMonarch Mining Corporation Announces the Closing of the $13.5 Million Financing with Investissement Québec
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMarathon Gold Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOmai Announces Appointment of John Ross as Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrDynacor Reports a New Record Quarter With Sales of $42.8 Million and a Net Income of $2.2 Million (US$0.06 Per Share) (CA$0.07) in Q2-2021 Ahead of Annual Guidance
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:01 UhrGolden Gates Edelmetalle AG: Transparente Goldinvestments sind nicht einfach zu finden
Seyit Binbir | Kommentare
13:00 UhrVertical Extension of High Grade Bornite Zone at Stockwork Hill
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten