OM Holdings International, Inc (OMHI) To Open Second City Center and Marina Store in Tortola, BVI

OneMart City Center & Second Marina Store Located in Downtown Road Town

Store Expected to Open in 2nd Quarter of 2022

Fifth New Store under Construction Since May 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI) an owner and operator of delivery services and retail stores in the Caribbean with a proprietary mobile app, today announced a 25-year-lease on a 3,000 sq. ft. space in downtown Road Town near Village Cay Marina in Tortola, BVI.

The existing building will require additional space to be constructed by March 2022, in time for an expected robust charter yacht tourist season. The store is located in the city center among the four major banks, a shopping area, a cruise pier and the government's central administration complex.

The store will provide goods and services for visitors, residents and for people who work at the city offices in Road Town. The store will occupy 3,000 sq. ft. and will carry the same grocery products available at OneMart, plus general merchandise that mariners and yacht crews need. The store will also offer a full line of fresh baked goods, coffees and freshly made sandwiches.

"As I announced previously, our business plan calls for a major expansion of new stores and the development of new store concepts," said Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OMHI. "To date we now have two stores under construction, our flagship store is having a great year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and our first Builders Depot and convenience stores are nearing completion."

"Our management team has years of experience in the provision of the pleasure craft industry in the Caribbean, and we are leveraging this experience as we examine potential locations for new community stores, particularly near busy marinas in the region, which are seeing strong bookings for the 2021-2022 season," Mr. Vanterpool added. "We believe there are undiscovered opportunities for OM Holdings International in the Caribbean, and the larger we become the better able we are to take advantage of economies of scale and use our buying power to continually bring lower-priced goods and services to the communities where we do business. This increased buying power also means we can make our product mix more diverse and provide our customers with products heretofore unavailable in the region."

