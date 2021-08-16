checkAd

Excellerant Appoints Marco Von Pfetten as Chairman

Excellerant Inc. (EXCL:OTC US), a technology focused investment holding, today announced the appointment of Mr. Marco von Pfetten as Chairman of the company, which invests into high-growth potential Fintech and Healthtech businesses in the US and Europe through seed and Series A funding.

Mr. von Pfetten has more than 30 years of experience in global financial markets and as an entrepreneur. As Chairman, Mr. von Pfetten will work closely with Excellerant’s management team, which is made up of senior tech and digital transformation leaders and supported by a network of external advisors with deep expertise in the global technology sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mirsad Devic, CEO of Excellerant, said, “We are delighted to welcome Marco as Chairman of Excellerant. His deep knowledge of the financial sector and global capital markets will be critical to our efforts to implement our strategy and effectively structure and maximise the value of our investments. His experience will also be invaluable to the promising businesses in which we invest and our efforts to help them quickly scale performance and multiply asset value through the optimization of business models, unit economics and overall financial leverage.”

Mr. von Pfetten, added, “I’m pleased to join Excellerant at this exciting time where technology is rapidly disrupting the financial services and healthcare industries, among others. I look forward to putting my experience and global network to use to support Excellerant’s mission and that of dynamic new companies whose technology solutions are transforming the way legacy businesses operate, helping them drive improvements and efficiencies and to unlock value for their customers, investors and the global economies.”

Excellerant targets companies that build and own proprietary assets, technologies and intellectual property that are unique and solve business challenges by enabling customers to radically improve productivity and competitiveness through digitalisation, automatisation and technology-enabled scaling. It seeks out solutions-driven and future-focused businesses that have ambitious management teams and large demonstrable markets where they enjoy proven traction.

About Excellerant Inc
 Excellerant Inc. is an investment holding company that invests into businesses with significant growth potential across the financial and health technology sectors. It contributes capital, expertise and its global network of strategic partners to investee companies with the objective of driving growth, performance and a significant increase in asset value for investors and shareholders. Excellerant is based in Brussels, Belgium and trades on the US Stock Exchange OTC Markets (EXCL:OTC). For more information, please visit www.excellerant.vc




