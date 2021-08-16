checkAd

Victory Square Technologies To Present At Upcoming Summer Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:50  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences: Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference 2021, and the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day 2021.

The conferences will take place virtually and be held from August 17 to 19, 2021.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer, and Vahid Shababi, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Square Technologies, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentations. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the events, which run from August 17, 2021 through August 19, 2021.

More details on the conferences and Company presentation times can be found below. If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Victory Square Technologies, and to attend the events to watch Victory Square’s presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual events below:

Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, August 17-18, 2021- https://investorsummitgroup.com/
 Event  Q3 Investor Summit
 Date  August 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation  August 18th at 2:45 PM ET
 Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XdNbQOJQSc-8fOFG9nIvoQ


Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference, August 18-19, 2021
 Event Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference
 Date  August 18-19th, 2021
 Presentation  August 19th at 12:15 PM ET
 Location https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events


SNN Network Summer Virtual Event, August 18-19, 2021 - https://conference.snn.network/
 Event  SNN Network Summer Virtual Event
 Date  August 18-19th, 2021
 Presentation  August 19th at 1:00 PM ET
 Location https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42308
 

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies To Present At Upcoming Summer Investor Conferences VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation tech …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board