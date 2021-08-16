American Express Celebrates for the Return of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships with New Curated Experiences for Card Members

American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card Members purchased 56% more tickets during American Express’ three day US Open pre-sale this year compared to the same window in 2019 1 , showing they are eager to get back to the matches. To celebrate the return of the Championships, American Express is unveiling a series of unique experiences for Card Members and tennis fans, including first ever pop-up tennis courts along the Hudson river and fan favorites on the tournament grounds, including complimentary bag check, the American Express Radio and access to a new outdoor Amex Patio, the Centurion Suite, along with the Card Member Lounge. The Company is also offering a one-time statement credit for purchases made with enrolled, eligible Cards at participating merchants at the tournament and opening a second American Express Shop, a contactless shopping experience.

American Express Courts Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a partner of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for almost three decades, we continue to put innovation and a focus on delighting our customers at the forefront of our strategy,” said Lindsay Ulrey, Vice President of Global Sports Experiences and Partnerships at American Express. “We know how special this event is to New York and to our community of Card Members, so we are serving up even more special moments to elevate their membership and truly show why tennis is better with Amex.”

AMERICAN EXPRESS COURTS AT PIER 76 IN NEW YORK CITY

American Express will bring the energy of the US Open outside of the tournament grounds with the opening of the first-ever American Express Courts at Pier 76 in New York City. According to a recent study from the Physical Activity Council, total tennis play is up by 22% across the country during the pandemic2. As demand has increased, tennis fans have experienced challenges finding available courts to play on. Between August 23 and 31, Card Members and tennis fans will have the ability to book one of six new pop-up tennis courts alongside spectacular views of the Hudson River. Players can also enjoy food and drinks at the on-site open air lounge.