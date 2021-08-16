checkAd

American Express Celebrates for the Return of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships with New Curated Experiences for Card Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:57  |  40   |   |   

American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card Members purchased 56% more tickets during American Express’ three day US Open pre-sale this year compared to the same window in 20191, showing they are eager to get back to the matches. To celebrate the return of the Championships, American Express is unveiling a series of unique experiences for Card Members and tennis fans, including first ever pop-up tennis courts along the Hudson river and fan favorites on the tournament grounds, including complimentary bag check, the American Express Radio and access to a new outdoor Amex Patio, the Centurion Suite, along with the Card Member Lounge. The Company is also offering a one-time statement credit for purchases made with enrolled, eligible Cards at participating merchants at the tournament and opening a second American Express Shop, a contactless shopping experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005097/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu American Express!
Short
Basispreis 176,73€
Hebel 12,34
Ask 1,23
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 152,06€
Hebel 11,58
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

American Express Courts Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

American Express Courts Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a partner of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for almost three decades, we continue to put innovation and a focus on delighting our customers at the forefront of our strategy,” said Lindsay Ulrey, Vice President of Global Sports Experiences and Partnerships at American Express. “We know how special this event is to New York and to our community of Card Members, so we are serving up even more special moments to elevate their membership and truly show why tennis is better with Amex.”

AMERICAN EXPRESS COURTS AT PIER 76 IN NEW YORK CITY

American Express will bring the energy of the US Open outside of the tournament grounds with the opening of the first-ever American Express Courts at Pier 76 in New York City. According to a recent study from the Physical Activity Council, total tennis play is up by 22% across the country during the pandemic2. As demand has increased, tennis fans have experienced challenges finding available courts to play on. Between August 23 and 31, Card Members and tennis fans will have the ability to book one of six new pop-up tennis courts alongside spectacular views of the Hudson River. Players can also enjoy food and drinks at the on-site open air lounge.

Seite 1 von 3
American Express Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Express Celebrates for the Return of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships with New Curated Experiences for Card Members American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card Members purchased 56% more tickets during American Express’ three day US Open pre-sale this year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Berkshire, American Express, Apple, BoA, Coca-Cola, Saudi Aramco, Upstart, Deliveroo - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.08.21Top Restaurants Put A Spin on Diner Fare at the Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner powered by Resy, On Tour Four Weekends This Fall
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21American Express – hält der Support?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
06.08.21American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21American Express verzeichnet fulminanten Gewinnsprung im zweiten Quartal
NTG24 | Kommentare
29.07.21Kreditkarten-Riese Mastercard mit Gewinnsprung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Warren Buffett hat über 181 Milliarden US-Dollar mit diesen 5 Aktien verdient
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.07.21Kreditkarten-Riese Visa steigert Gewinn und Erlöse kräftig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordjagd - Snap treibt Social-Media-Aktien an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte