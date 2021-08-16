Modular Medical Expands Executive Team with Appointment Of Lynn O'Connor Vos as New CEO

O'Connor Vos Brings Deep Experience in Market Development, Commercializing Products and Patient AdvocacySAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:MODD), a development-stage insulin pump company focused on providing …

The company's founder, industry veteran and renowned diabetes medical innovator, Paul DiPerna, will take on the role of Chairman, President and Chief Technology Officer while continuing to drive platform development and R&D efforts.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:MODD), a development-stage insulin pump company focused on providing insulin delivery without complexity to increase pump adoption and reduce the burden of diabetes care for clinicians and individuals living with diabetes, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Lynn O'Connor Vos as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In her new role as CEO, O'Connor Vos will look to accelerate the company's effort to bring affordable insulin delivery for greater adoption in the market by providing more individuals the opportunity to achieve better diabetes health outcomes. In addition, she will focus on driving Modular Medical's initiatives for public/private/commercial partnerships and advocacy, refining the patient experience and addressing the needs of the 3.5 million Americans who require intensive insulin therapy today.

Before joining Modular Medical, O'Connor Vos served as the President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association ("MDA") for three years. She was instrumental in relaunching the organization's focus on innovations in science and care and successfully built a pharmaceutical partnership practice. Prior, O'Connor Vos was a founding executive and CEO at Grey Healthcare Group, a WPP-owned global healthcare communications firm serving a full range of pharma, biotech, surgical, diabetes, and diagnostic companies with extensive work on healthcare launches. At WPP, she helped grow the agency from an independent domestic professional firm into a top 10 award-winning global enterprise with fully integrated, multi-channel offerings. During her tenure, she led the selection, evaluation, and negotiation of key deals to establish new digital, patient access and specialty care capabilities. Additionally, O'Connor Vos has experience driving significant product launches and public-private partnerships for multiple healthcare companies, including Text4Baby, a highly recognized national women's mobile health program.