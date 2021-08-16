checkAd

Aramark Welcomes Students with Safety and Wellness in Mind

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Many K-12 students will transition back to full-time, in-person instruction this fall, following the 16-month pandemic period. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is making sure students and families welcome the return to school dining not only confident in the safety and care they will receive but also with excitement for new menu items, breakfast options, and grab and go features.

“Aramark is more than a food-service provider,” said Barbara Flanagan, president and CEO of Aramark K-12 Education. “It starts with providing good-tasting, well-prepared food. But it goes beyond that—commitment to health and wellness is in our DNA. As a true partner, we help schools achieve their core mission: to provide a welcoming school environment and support each child’s social, emotional, and academic growth and well-being.”

One response to this commitment was the expansion of Aramark’s collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) to develop a robust platform of at-home recipes, nutritional education, and engagement for its K-12 community.

Another response is a renewed focus on breakfast. Research has always shown a strong correlation between healthy behaviors like a robust, nutritious breakfast and academic achievement and graduation rates. Aramark’s culinary team are developing new breakfast recipes and finding new products to match with student food and beverage desires. Additionally, Breakfast in the Classroom, Mobile Cart Grab and Go and Mobile Cart Pick “Your Own,” Breakfast After the Bell, and morning and afternoon pickup options are all initiatives launching this year to ensure that students have opportunity to start their days with a healthy and delicious meal.

