Upwork Appoints Saty Bahadur as Chief Technology Officer

Bahadur joins Upwork from Amazon, where he spent the last four years as a general manager, most recently leading the team responsible for preventing worldwide fraud and abuse on Amazon.com. Previously, he led the Alexa artificial intelligence group and built the platform on which all of Alexa runs. Prior to Amazon, Bahadur served in multiple engineering leadership positions over a decade spent at Microsoft, most notably in the Windows and Windows Phone business units, and held engineer and manager roles at Intel.

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced that Saty Bahadur has joined the company as its new chief technology officer.

Bahadur has spent the majority of his career on the cusp of significant computing technology paradigm shifts. While at Microsoft, he launched the Nokia Lumia 900, the first LTE phone in the U.S., the Nokia Lumia 1020 and the Nokia Lumia 1520. At Intel, Bahadur helped architect the Pentium 4 processor, built and drove standardization of the InfiniBand networking communications standard, and shipped the industry’s first-ever OS virtualization solution.

“Clear technology strategy and flawless engineering execution will continue to underpin Upwork’s ability to capitalize on the phenomenal market opportunity in front of us,” said Upwork President and CEO Hayden Brown. “Saty’s technical prowess, experience across platforms and established track record of building industry-leading engineering teams will accelerate Upwork’s delivery of technology and experiences for customers that change the way work gets done.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to join, lead and grow the already talented engineering organization behind the world’s work marketplace,” said Upwork CTO Saty Bahadur. “The success of our customers and, ultimately, our success as a business will be built on a sound technical foundation that allows us to rapidly scale, innovate and empower independent talent and businesses alike in unlocking the hybrid workforce.”

Bahadur holds an M.S. in computer science from Clemson University, a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science in Pilani, India, and numerous patents in mobile and operating systems.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005081/en/