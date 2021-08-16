ZipRecruiter to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Citi Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 & Wednesday, September 15th, 2021

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available at: https://www.ziprecruiter-investors.com. Specific dates and times of the webcasts will be noted in the Events and Presentations tab of the site.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_ ... (last visited January 25, 2021).

