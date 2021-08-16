checkAd

Giving Back to Veterans – Beacon Building Products Launches Annual Beacon of Hope Contest

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today the launch of its annual Beacon of Hope, a nationwide contest awarding deserving Veterans with new roofs.

For the third year in a row, as part of Beacon’s commitment to its communities, the contest is open to all military Veterans, provided they have received an honorable or general discharge. Together with local roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate roofing repair or replacement for six Veteran contest winners at no cost to the recipient. Six second prize winners will receive $2,500 each to help complete necessary repairs.

Last year, people from across the country came together to cast thousands of votes for the Beacon of Hope finalists whose roofs were in dire need of repair or replacement. Upon determining the winners, Beacon took great pride in joining with community and roofing industry partners to witness the transformation of Veterans’ lives as they regained confidence in the safety of their homes.

“We want to help our nation’s Veterans who have given so much to our country,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “The Beacon of Hope contest is just one way that we can provide support and ensure they are protected by a reliable roof. We encourage the public to honor Veterans within their communities by nominating them for an opportunity to receive a new roof.”

From August 16, 2021 through September 17, 2021, the public can nominate a U.S. Veteran at the Beacon of Hope website or submit an e-mail to beaconofhope@becn.com. Nominations must include a photo and short bio of the Veteran, which includes their military branch, years of service and why the nominee is deserving of a new roof. Twelve finalists will be announced in October, and the public will have the opportunity to vote and determine the six winners.

To learn more about the contest, including past winners and official contest rules, visit Beacon of Hope.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

