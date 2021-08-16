Comcast NBCUniversal Selects 11 Startups for the Fourth Class of Its LIFT Labs Accelerator, Powered by Techstars

Comcast today announced the startups selected for the fourth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars. These 11 companies, chosen from hundreds of applicants from over 40 countries, were identified for their potential to revolutionize industries across the core focus areas of the accelerator, including Connected Living, NextGen Entertainment, Future of Work, and Personalized Experiences.

Starting today, founders hailing from France, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and cities across the United States, from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York City, will participate in this immersive 12-week program.

This year’s class is developing new innovations that have potential to shape the future of their industries, ranging from products that can power the future of work to gaming services to platforms that facilitate more creative and connected ways for families to enjoy and interact with media. More than a third (36%) of selected companies are led by at least one founder who self-identifies as a person of color or racial/ethnic minority in their home country while more than a third (36%) are led by a woman or gender diverse founder.

These startups will be mentored by over 100+ experts and industry leaders from across Comcast, which was recently recognized as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. Mentors include leaders from the Xfinity technology, product, and experience teams; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks Animation; Comcast Business; Comcast Ventures; Strategic Development; and Sky; as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive global network.

Since the first class in 2018, 32 companies have completed the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, and 75% have secured pilots or enterprise deals with a division or business unit of Comcast NBCUniversal.

“This Accelerator gives Comcast the opportunity to build long-term relationships with these carefully selected high-potential startups and I am excited to welcome this diverse and talented group of entrepreneurs into our fourth class,” said Comcast’s Chief Business Development Officer Sam Schwartz. “We will work hand-in-hand with these companies to help them grow, learning as much from them as they learn from us.”