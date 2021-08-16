SRAX Reports Continued Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 and Increases Full-Year Guidance

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing unaudited financial results for Q2 of 2021 today, August 16th, 2021.

Revenue for Q2 of $7.7M up 557% year-over-year, 41% sequentially quarter-over-quarter, exceeding previous guidance of $7M.

Full-year revenue guidance increased from $25M - $27M to $30M - $32M

Sequire bookings of $11.4M for Q2

10 consecutive quarters of Sequire SaaS growth

Currently holding approximately $29M worth of marketable securities

225 public companies/partners have subscribed to Sequire, up 25 since our Q1 release

Sequire revenue to be recognized from existing contracts in 2021: $23.6M as of this release.

Third Quarter revenue guidance of $8.3M

SRAX less BIGtoken, Three months ended June 30, 2021

Total Revenue was $7.1M, an increase of 803% as compared to the same period last year and an increase of 49% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Margin was 83% as compared to 97% in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses were $5M as compared to $2.8M in the same period last year.

EBITDA of $1.4M for an increase of $3M vs. ($1.6M) in Q1 2020, and a sequential quarter-over-quarter increase of $850k or 150% vs. Q1 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Total Revenue was $7.7M, an increase of 557% as compared to the same period last year and an increase of 41% sequentially quarter-over-quarter .

was $7.7M, an increase of 557% as compared to the same period last year and an increase of 41% sequentially quarter-over-quarter . Gross Margin was 81% as compared to 65% in the same period last year.

was 81% as compared to 65% in the same period last year. Operating Expenses were $7.3M as compared to $4.0M in the same period last year.

were $7.3M as compared to $4.0M in the same period last year. EBITDA increase of $2.2M, ($440K) vs ($2.6M) in Q2 2020 and an sequential quarter-over-quarter increase of $400k vs.($822K) Q1 2021

Non-GAAP Measures:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

SRAX less BIGtoken EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges and excluding the results from our BIGtoken operations.

About SRAX:

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SRAX SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS 2Q 2021 1H 2021 SEGMENT (Dollars, except GM%) YoY $ Growth YoY % Growth (Dollars, except GM%) YoY $ Growth YoY % Growth Sequire 7,160,000 6,370,000 806 % 11,420,000 10,470,000 1102 % BIGtoken 850,000 470,000 124 % 1,700,000 1,130,000 198 % Other / Elim (330,000 ) (330,000 ) n/a (660,000 ) (660,000 ) n/a Revenue 7,680,000 6,510,000 872 % 12,460,000 10,940,000 720 % Sequire 5,940,000 5,170,000 671 % 8,820,000 7,810,000 773 % BIGToken 620,000 410,000 195 % 1,200,000 890,000 287 % Other / Elim (330,000 ) (330,000 ) n/a (660,000 ) (660,000 ) n/a Gross margin 6,230,000 5,250,000 709 % 9,360,000 8,040,000 609 % Gross margin percentage 81 % 81 % 75 % 73 % Sequire 1,400,000 2,970,000 n/a 1,962,000 4,943,000 n/a BIGToken (1,840,000 ) (990,000 ) n/a (3,224,000 ) (668,000 ) n/a Other / Elim - - n/a - - n/a Adjusted EBITDA (440,000 ) 1,980,000 n/a (1,262,000 ) 4,275,000 n/a

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 13,119,000 $ 1,516,000 Cost of revenues 3,103,000 508,000 Gross profit 10,016,000 1,008,000 76.35 Employee related costs 5,143,000 4,249,000 Marketing and selling expenses 3,030,000 690,000 Platform Costs 218,000 258,000 Depreciation and amortization 756,000 630,000 General and administrative 3,364,000 2,304,000 12,511,000 8,131,000 Loss from operations (2,495,000 ) (7,123,000 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 23,000 Financing Costs (15,430,000 ) (2,038,000 ) Gain (loss) from marketable securities (68,000 ) 516,000 Other income 14,000 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 321,000 Total other income (loss) (15,461,000 ) (1,201,000 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (17,956,000 ) (8,324,000 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net income (loss) (17,956,000 ) (8,324,000 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,126,000 - Net income attributable to SRAX, Inc. $ (16,830,000 ) $ (8,324,000 ) Net income / ( loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,533,141 14,038,940

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As of June 30, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,060,000 $ 451,000 Accounts receivable 2,172,000 2,608,000 Prepaid expenses 1,125,000 367,000 Securities held for sale 24,130,000 8,447,000 Current assets 37,487,000 11,873,000 Notes receivable 917,000 893,000 Property and equipment 161,000 118,000 Intangible assets 2,046,000 2,409,000 Right of use assets 314,000 366,000 Other assets 36,000 3,000 Goodwill 23,351,000 23,351,000 Total Assets $ 64,312,000 $ 39,013,000 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,328,000 $ 3,561,000 Other current liabilities 1,408,000 3,869,000 Deferred revenue 13,186,000 4,842,000 Payroll protection loan - current portion 1,126,000 747,000 OID notes payable - current portion 2,701,000 6,016,000 Current liabilities 21,749,000 19,035,000 Right to use liability - long term 182,000 243,000 Payroll protection loan - long term 379,000 Deferred Tax Liability 131,000 131,000 Total liabilities 22,062,000 19,788,000 Preferred stock - Class A common 24,000 16,000 Additional paid-in capital 98,014,000 69,551,000 Accumulated deficit (67,172,000 ) (50,342,000 ) Total SRAX shareholders' equity 30,866,000 19,225,000 Non-controlling interest 11,384,000 - Total stockholders' equity 42,250,000 19,225,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,312,000 $ 39,013,000 - - Working Capital 15,738,000 (7,162,000 )

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Common Stock Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital Non Controlling Interest Accumulated Deficit Stockholders' Equity - Balance, December 31, 2020 16,145,778 16,000 69,551,000 - (50,342,000 ) 19,225,000 Share based compensation 253,000 253,000 Shares issued for warrant exercise, net of offering costs 4,945,320 5,000 12,215,000 12,220,000 Shares issued for cash 53,616 - 284,000 284,000 Conversions 2,041,551 2,000 3,445,000 3,447,000 Warrants issued as inducement to exercise warrants 7,737,000 7,737,000 Warrants issued by FVPD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders 885,000 885,000 Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock 5,775,000 5,775,000 Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD 5,775,000 5,775,000 Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (95,000 ) (95,000 ) Net Income (Loss) (854,000 ) (11,090,000 ) (11,944,000 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 23,186,265 23,000 93,485,000 11,486,000 (61,432,000 ) 43,562,000 Share based compensation 253,000 253,000 Conversion of convertible debt to equity 350,000 - 701,000 701,000 Shares issued for warrant exercise, net of offering costs 1,310,198 1,000 3,575,000 3,576,000 Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock 85,000 85,000 Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD 85,000 85,000 Net Income (Loss) (272,000 ) (5,740,000 ) (6,012,000 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 24,846,463 24,000 98,014,000 11,384,000 (67,172,000 ) 42,250,000 24,846,463 24,000 98,014,000 11,384,000 (67,172,000 ) 42,250,000 Common Stock Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Stockholders' Equity Balance, December 31, 2019 13,997,452 $ 14,000 $ 48,129,000 $ (35,637,000 ) $ 12,506,000 Share based compensation - - 260,000 - 260,000 Relative fair value of warrants issued with notes payable - - 83,000 - 83,000 Shares issued for extension agreement 36,700 - 71,000 - 71,000 Net loss (3,003,000 ) (3,003,000 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 14,034,152 14,000 48,543,000 (38,640,000 ) 9,917,000 Share based compensation 246,000 246,000 Reclassification of warrants from liability to equity - - 4,076,000 - 4,076,000 Shares issued for debt extinguishment 100,000 - 181,000 - 181,000 Premium on debt extinguishment - - 46,000 - 46,000 Beneficial conversion feature - - 3,913,000 - 3,913,000 Relative fair value of warrants issued with notes payable 2,889,000 2,889,000 Net loss - - - (5,321,000 ) (5,321,000 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 14,134,152 $ 14,000 $ 59,894,000 (43,961,000 ) $ 15,947,000 Checking Per June 2020 1Q 14,134,152 14,000 59,894,000 (43,961,000 ) 15,947,000 Difference

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Loss $ (17,956,000 ) $ (8,324,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Interest income (24,000 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on Securities held for sale 878,000 (140,000 ) Realized loss (gain) on Securities held for sale (810,000 ) (376,000 ) Warrants issued by FVPD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders 885,000 Stock-based compensation 506,000 506,000 Amortization of debt issue costs 686,000 453,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,103,000 Recognition of beneficial conversion feature - FPVD preferred B 5,860,000 Warrant inducement charge 7,737,000 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (321,000 ) Marketable securities received for accounts receivable previously written off (409,000 ) Provision for bad debts 79,000 41,000 Depreciation expense 39,000 38,000 Amortization of intangibles 717,000 592,000 Non-cash financing expense 147,000 Change in right of use of asset 52,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 766,000 117,000 Prepaid expenses (757,000 ) 352,000 Marketable securities - Other current assets (1,000 ) 95,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (233,000 ) 1,527,000 Other current liabilities (10,754,000 ) (354,000 ) Change in right of use liability (61,000 ) (43,000 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (12,789,000 ) (4,734,000 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Available for Sale Securities 2,890,000 397,000 Deferred payments to LD Micro (2,004,000 ) Net cash received from acquisition of FPVD 955,000 Acquisition of P& E (82,000 ) - Development of software (354,000 ) (575,000 ) Other assets (33,000 ) 3,000 Net Cash Used by Investing Activities 1,508,000 (175,000 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of notes payable less issuance costs 8,415,000 Proceeds from payroll protection program 1,074,000 Issuance of Preferred Stocks 4,810,000 Proceeds from issuance of shares 284,000 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 15,796,000 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 20,890,000 9,489,000 Net increase (decrease) in Cash 9,609,000 4,580,000 Cash, Beginning of Period 451,000 32,000 Cash, End of Period $ 10,060,000 $ 4,612,000 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 14,000 $ 52,000 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Noncash investing and financing activities: Convertible notes converted into shares $ 6,422,000 $ Fair value of marketable securities received for revenue contracts $ 18,641,000 $ Vesting of prepaid common stock award $ $ 94,000 Relative fair value of warrants issued with term loan $ $ 83,000 Shares of common stock issued for extension agreement $ $ 71,000

NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Operating Income $ (1,040,000 ) $ (3,248,000 ) $ (2,495,000 ) $ (7,123,000 ) Depreciation and Amortization 347,000 321,000 727,000 630,000 Stock-based compensation expense 253,000 294,000 506,000 648,000 Adjusted EBITDA (440,000 ) (2,633,000 ) (1,262,000 ) (5,845,000 ) SRAX Operating Income 939,000 (2,007,000 ) 1,011,000 (3,773,000 ) Depreciation and Amortization 208,000 192,000 445,000 381,000 Stock-based compensation expense 253,000 245,000 506,000 411,000 Adjusted EBITDA 1,400,000 (1,570,000 ) 1,962,000 (2,981,000 ) BIGToken Operating Income (1,979,000 ) (1,028,000 ) (3,506,000 ) (3,042,000 ) Depreciation and Amortization 139,000 129,000 282,000 249,000 Stock-based compensation expense - 49,000 - 237,000 Adjusted EBITDA (1,840,000 ) (850,000 ) (3,224,000 ) (2,556,000 )

