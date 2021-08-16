Bombardier Further Expands Engine Maintenance Offering at Service Centres, Adds Leasing Options for Select Global Aircraft Customers

Rolls-Royce will expand its lease pool locations to Bombardier service centres, enabling customers of Global aircraft powered by BR710 engines to lease replacement units when engines undergo service, maximizing aircraft uptime

Program launching at Bombardier’s Wichita, Tucson and Hartford service centres with availability in Berlin, Biggin Hill and Singapore to follow shortly

Global aircraft operators will benefit from the flexibility and ease of having all engine maintenance needs in one location



MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Bombardier, in conjunction with Rolls-Royce, announced today it is bolstering its maintenance service capabilities for Global aircraft customers at its service facilities. This unique agreement will enhance the customer experience for Global aircraft customers utilizing the BR710 engine by giving them access to a pool of Rolls-Royce-owned lease engines, located onsite at Bombardier service centres in Wichita, Tucson and Hartford, with Berlin, Biggin Hill and Singapore to follow shortly. These facilities will be the first Rolls-Royce-authorized service centres to offer this service for BR710 engines.

Under the new agreement, Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft operators will have all their engine maintenance needs met at various Bombardier service centres, significantly reducing downtime and costs. All post-lease maintenance on the lease engines will be done on location, ensuring faster turnaround time and the elimination of lease engine shipping costs.

“Bombardier continues to drive value for its customers through this agreement, which underscores our continued investment in aftermarket infrastructure,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Aircraft operators will also benefit from the unmatched expertise and proficiency offered by both Bombardier and Rolls-Royce technicians, delivering the service experience customers demand and deserve.”

“As the leading engine supplier in business aviation, our customers can trust in us to deliver highly reliable engines and outstanding levels of in-service support,” said Andy Robinson, SVP Customers & Services – Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce. “The expansion of our lease engine pool locations to selected Bombardier authorized service centres ensures quick turn-around times and better accessibility for our BR710 customers, further strengthening our global services network.”