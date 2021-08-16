checkAd

Nanophase Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results as Solésence Beauty Science Growth Continues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Announces 69% YOY Growth and $14M in Six-Month Revenue

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across various beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today reported record financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Jess Jankowski, President and CEO, commented: “Through executing our growth strategy, we find ourselves in an excellent position across both beauty and life science areas, where we continue to create exciting product applications for our novel technology platforms.

“Solésence beauty science sees triple-digit growth as our products continue to be embraced by our brand partners, and we expect this growth to continue through 2021 and in to 2022. Demand for our medical diagnostics materials was strong for the first half and, while demand for the second half appears to be ebbing due to the current pandemic environment, the continued success of these materials — and our belief that our novel materials technology enables enhanced performance in helping diagnosticians to more accurately identify COVID-19 and other viruses — has helped us to identify life science as the third major component of our business strategy going forward. Our other major business segment, personal care ingredients, has experienced a 28% increase over the first quarter of 2021. We expect continued improvement over 2020 performance as the current recovery continues.

“After delivering $14.2M in revenue during the first half, we still had purchase orders in hand for another $20M+. More than half of that product is expected to ship in Q3 and Q4 of 2021.”

Second Quarter and YTD 2021 Financial Highlights
(All numbers are approximate)

  • Revenue for the second quarter was $7.1 million, vs. $4.3 million for the same period in 2020. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $14.2 million, vs. $8.4 million for the same period in 2020.

For the six-month period of 2021:

  • Solésence beauty science six-month revenue was $8.8 million, up 210% from $2.8 million for the same period in 2020.

    • Solésence six-month 2021 revenue exceeded full year 2020 revenue by more than 30%.

  • Advanced Materials revenue was $2.2 million, up 6% from $2.1 million in the same period of 2020.

    • This was driven by growth in the life science space, specifically medical diagnostics materials, accounting for $1.8 million, or 82% of the total segment, offset by a decline in the Company’s architectural coatings materials.

  • Personal Care Ingredients revenue was $3.2 million, down 8% from $3.4 million in 2020. The YOY decrease in first quarter 2021 revenue was offset by a YOY 18% increase in second quarter revenue.

• Income from operations, before interest expense and other income, was $1.5 million for the six-month period in 2021, versus $0.6 million for the same period in 2020.

• During the six months ended June 30, 2021, there were two atypical non-operating items of a material nature that largely offset each other:

  • Upon exercise of the conversion rights relating to our $2 million related party loan, the amortization of the loan discount was accelerated, resulting in the recognition of $0.9 million in non-cash interest expense being recognized.

  • Upon forgiveness of our $1.0 million PPP loan by the SBA, we recognized other income in the same amount during the first quarter of 2021.

    • It should be noted that the Company received forgiveness for its PPP loan effective February 2021. This was not communicated directly to management until June 2021. Given that the loan was legally forgiven in February, we chose to restate our first quarter financials to reflect the actual timing of the related gain.

    • This restatement is not a result of business operations or performance, and has no impact on operating income, or cash. Other income will change positively by the PPP loan amount in the first quarter. Six-month results will not change.

• Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $1.4 million in 2021, compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2020, reflecting a $0.02 per share improvement period over period.

• The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.1 million in cash.

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “The dynamic growth of our beauty science segment results from our company’s unique combination of great technology and a talented team able to translate our technology into award-winning, best-in-class skin care and color cosmetic products. As a result, our brand partners are now expanding at more than twice the growth rate of the market. While much of their growth has been through selling domestically, the appeal of the products we have developed for them has led to several of our larger brand partners expanding in the EU and ASEAN geographic segments. With the global expansion of these brands and the addition of more than a dozen new brand partners this year, we expect the second half of 2021 to maintain the growth momentum established in the first half and continue our record revenue and profit performance.”

Jankowski continued: “Our goal is to enhance people’s lives, whether it be through healthy skin, or through our contributions to medical diagnostics. With the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new hurdles brought about by the Delta variant, we remain committed to our responsibility to keep doing our part to improve public health by providing essential products for the health and safety of those we serve.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains words such as “expects,”” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 26, 2021. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

COMPANY CONTACT                 
Investor Relations
630-771-6700


NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION  
             
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(in thousands except share and per share data)  
         
      June   December 31,  
        2021       2020    
ASSETS (Unaudited)      
             
Current assets:        
  Cash $ 1,077     $ 957    
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 for both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020   3,396       2,932    
  Inventories, net   5,621       4,340    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   720       606    
    Total current assets   10,814       8,835    
             
  Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   3,429       2,868    
  Operating leases, Right of Use   1,785       1,827    
  Other assets, net   9       10    
      $ 16,037     $ 13,540    
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
  Line of credit, bank $ -     $ 500    
  Line of credit, related party   2,310       2,155    
  Current portion of long-term debt, related party   1,000       500    
  Current portion of finance lease obligations   158       177    
  Current portion of operating lease obligations   499       431    
  Accounts payable   2,623       2,126    
  Deferred revenue   441       411    
  Accrued expenses   954       484    
    Total current liabilities   7,985       6,784    
             
  Long-term portion of finance lease obligations   36       110    
  Long-term portion of operating lease obligations   1,523       1,651    
  Long-term convertible loan, related party   -       1,097    
  PPP Loan (SBA)   -       952    
  Asset retirement obligation   218       214    
    Total long-term liabilities   1,777       4,024    
             
Contingent liabilities   -       -    
Stockholders' equity:        
   Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding   -       -    
  Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized;        
    48,460,347 and 38,221,292 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2021        
    and December 31, 2020, respectively   485       382    
  Additional paid-in capital   104,206       102,117    
  Accumulated deficit   (98,416 )     (99,767 )  
    Total stockholders' equity   6,275       2,732    
      $ 16,037     $ 13,540    
             



NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION  
                         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)  
(in thousands except share and per share data)  
          Three months ended   Six months ended  
          June 30,   June 30,  
            2021     2020     2021       2020  
Revenue:                    
  Product revenue   $ 7,025   $ 4,141   $ 14,075     $ 8,102  
  Other revenue     89     194     111       272  
    Net revenue     7,114     4,335     14,186       8,374  
                         
Operating expense:                  
  Cost of revenue     4,600     2,625     9,642       5,630  
    Gross profit     2,514     1,710     4,544       2,744  
                         
  Research and development expense     536     357     1,035       729  
  Selling, general and administrative expense     1,018     699     2,052       1,404  
Income from operations     960     654     1,457       611  
Interest expense     919     122     1,058       246  
Other income, net     -     -     (952 )     -  
Income before provision for income taxes     41     532     1,351       365  
Provision for income taxes     -     -     -       -  
Net income     $ 41   $ 532   $ 1,351     $ 365  
                         
                         
Net income per share-basic   $ 0.00   $ 0.01   $ 0.03     $ 0.01  
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic     44,367,496     38,136,792     41,294,394       38,136,792  
                         
Net income per share-diluted   $ 0.00   $ 0.01   $ 0.03     $ 0.01  
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted   46,362,496     38,201,792     43,078,394       38,186,792  
                         
                         
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION  
                         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE  
(Unaudited Consolidated Condensed)  
(in thousands except share and per share data)  
          Three months ended   Six months ended  
          June 30,   June 30,  
            2021     2020     2021       2020  
Revenue:                    
  Product revenue   $ 7,025   $ 4,141   $ 14,075     $ 8,102  
  Other revenue     89     194     111       272  
    Net revenue     7,114     4,335     14,186       8,374  
                         
Operating expense:                  
  Cost of revenue detail:                  
  Depreciation     94     74     180       145  
  Non-Cash equity compensation     6     9     11       19  
  Other costs of revenue     4,500     2,542     9,451       5,466  
    Cost of revenue     4,600     2,625     9,642       5,630  
      Gross profit     2,514     1,710     4,544       2,744  
                         
  Research and development expense detail:                  
  Depreciation     9     10     18       21  
  Non-Cash equity compensation     16     14     29       29  
  Other research and development expense     511     333     988       679  
    Research and development expense     536     357     1,035       729  
                         
  Selling, general and administrative expense detail:                  
  Depreciation and amortization     6     5     12       10  
  Non-Cash equity compensation     31     24     55       51  
  Other selling, general and administrative expense     981     670     1,985       1,343  
    Selling, general and administrative expense     1,018     699     2,052       1,404  
Income from operations     960     654     1,457       611  
Interest income     -     -          
Interest expense     919     122     1,058       246  
Other income, net     -     -     (952 )     -  
Income before provision for income taxes     41     532     1,351       365  
Provision for income taxes     -     -     -       -  
Net income     $ 41   $ 532   $ 1,351     $ 365  
                         
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):                
  Addback Interest, net     919     122     1,058       246  
  Addback Depreciation/Amortization     109     89     210       176  
  Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation     53     47     95       99  
  Subtract Non-Cash Other Income     -     -     (952 )     -  
                         
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,122   $ 790   $ 1,762     $ 886  
                         




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanophase Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results as Solésence Beauty Science Growth Continues Announces 69% YOY Growth and $14M in Six-Month RevenueROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across various …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board