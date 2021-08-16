Penn Virginia Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference.



The Company's management will attend and participate in meetings at EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver on August 16-17, 2021. A link to the presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website at www.pennvirginia.com.