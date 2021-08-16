ESE Announces Acquisition of Esports Company, Digital Motorsports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is excited to announce that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire 100% of the shares of Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support.



Under the terms of the Agreement, ESE will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Digital Motorsports (the “Transaction”). The purchase price will consist of (i) CAD $1,681,250 in cash payable on the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), subject to a customary working capital adjustment; (ii) up to 941,500 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) issuable on Closing; and (iii) up to 8,473,500 Common Shares (the “Earn Out Shares”) to be released in six equal installments every 6 months (each such installment, an “Installment”), with the first Installment being issuable on December 31, 2021. The Agreement will also contain an earn-out, whereby if DMS does not achieve certain revenue-based milestones during the earn-out period (commencing on execution and ending on January 1, 2027), certain of the security-based consideration under the Agreement will be delayed or withheld. The Company has also agreed to make an investment of €250,000 in Digital Motorsports on closing to fund its working capital needs.

The co-owners of Digital Motorsports have agreed to continue to run the operations of Digital Motorsports after Closing, to ensure continuous business operations and a smooth transfer of Digital Motorsports’ business to the Company, and will enter into employment agreements with Digital Motorsports.

Digital Motorsports is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Included in the Transaction is Digital Motorsports’ portfolio of intellectual property related to racing simulator solutions, components, and cloud-based racing services. Additionally, Digital Motorsports is currently developing both products and technology to reduce the complexity and barriers to entry in sim racing. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and they have worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. Digital Motorsports are a customer-centric business offering a mix of professional products, turnkey solutions, and a world class esports racing league.