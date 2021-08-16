Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Manufacturing Agreement In Principle

Tonjan Heating Technology, an industry leader of FAR infrared heated technology manufacturing and currently has products being sold in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The manufacturer also produces for the brand names Milwaukee and Dewalt.

CALGARY, Alberta , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Tonjan Heating Technology to manufacture Forza Innovations WarmUp products. The Company and Tonjan will now work on finalizing a formal manufacturing agreement.

This full spectrum manufacturer has 15 years in business and specializes in how to properly cut and sew/embed wearable technology to the highest standards with less than a 2% defect rate. Tonjan is fully certified with both CE/UL testing and certification and Tonjan also owns 5 utility patents while continuously developing new innovative measures.

Johnny Forzani, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “I am incredibly excited to announce the agreement in principle with Tonjan. A reputable company that I have worked with in the past, in which we had great success. We are thrilled to be at the final stages of setting up the supply chain for our series 1 product line “Warm-up". Working with this manufacturer brings us one step closer to bringing our product to market!”

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzainnovates.com.

For further information please contact the Company at: info@forzainnovates.com

On behalf of the Board,

Forza Innovations Inc.

Johnny Forzani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.