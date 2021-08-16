checkAd

Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Manufacturing Agreement In Principle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Tonjan Heating Technology to manufacture Forza Innovations WarmUp products. The Company and Tonjan will now work on finalizing a formal manufacturing agreement. 

Tonjan Heating Technology, an industry leader of FAR infrared heated technology manufacturing and currently has products being sold in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The manufacturer also produces for the brand names Milwaukee and Dewalt. 

This full spectrum manufacturer has 15 years in business and specializes in how to properly cut and sew/embed wearable technology to the highest standards with less than a 2% defect rate. Tonjan is fully certified with both CE/UL testing and certification and Tonjan also owns 5 utility patents while continuously developing new innovative measures.

Johnny Forzani, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “I am incredibly excited to announce the agreement in principle with Tonjan. A reputable company that I have worked with in the past, in which we had great success. We are thrilled to be at the final stages of setting up the supply chain for our series 1 product line “Warm-up". Working with this manufacturer brings us one step closer to bringing our product to market!”

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation. 

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzainnovates.com.

For further information please contact the Company at: info@forzainnovates.com

On behalf of the Board,

Forza Innovations Inc. 

Johnny Forzani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments.  In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Manufacturing Agreement In Principle CALGARY, Alberta , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Tonjan Heating Technology to manufacture Forza …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board