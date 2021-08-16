checkAd

Prime Mining Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q4 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended April 30, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars (“C$”).

Prime is focused on the exploration and development of its wholly owned Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Sinaloa State, Mexico (“Los Reyes” or the “Project”).

Corporate Highlights During the Quarter
On February 24th, the Company was named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies from five industry sectors including, Mining, Oil & Gas, Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries and Technology.

On April 27th, the Company announced completion of a bought deal private placement for gross proceeds of $28,751,438 consisting of 9,746,250 units at a price of $2.95 per unit, including full exercise of the over-allotment option. Each unit consisted of one common share in the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $5.00 until April 27, 2024.  

Exploration Highlights During the Quarter
On March 10th, the Company doubled its land position and mineral rights at Los Reyes filing for an additional 7,500-hectare claim block called El Rey adjacent to the eastern and northeastern boundary for a total land position of 13,800 hectares.

On March 18th, the Company reported the first results from its 15,000 metre (“m”) Phase 1 drill program which included bonanza grade mineralization 150 m below previous drilling in the Estaca Vein, a structure within the Guadalupe East zone, in an area of no recorded historic mining.   Drill hole 21GE-01 at Guadalupe East intersected 20.1 m at 3.25 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 380.0 gpt silver (“Ag”), including 6.5 m at 6.51 gpt Au and 587.5 gpt. Hole 21GE-01 intersected 3.8 m at 3.69 gpt Au and 305.1 gpt Ag including 2.1 m at 6.18 gpt Au and 507.1 gpt Ag.

On April 6th, the Company reported promising results from Zapote-South, Noche Buena and San Miguel Deposits, three of the eight known deposits that comprise the current mineral resource at Los Reyes.   Drill hole 21ZAP-04 intersected 4.5 m (or 3.6 m estimated true width) at 8.95 gpt Au and 74.5 gpt Ag. Hole 21ZAP-07 yielded 18.7 m at 1.96 gpt Au and 63.1 gpt Ag, including 2.44 g/t Au and 85.3 g/t Ag over 7.2 m.

