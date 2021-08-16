AgriFORCE to Present at Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columba, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, is pleased to announce it will be participating virtually in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021. AgriFORCE CEO, Ingo Mueller is scheduled to present at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET.

Conference Details and Registration:

Event: Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day (virtual)
Date: Thursday, August 19th, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM PT/ 3:00 PM ET (AgriFORCE presentation time)
Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J_aBwtEWSRW6HO-cRra-Ag

This year’s Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is an agriculture-focused technology company that develops and acquires intellectual property systems that are intended to deliver innovative, reliable and financially robust solutions for high-value crops through its proprietary facility design and automation intellectual property to businesses and enterprises. The Company intends to operate in the plant-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high-value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system that enable cultivators to effectively grow crops in a controlled environment. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the “AgriFORCE grow house.” The Company has designed its AgriFORCE grow house to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while substantially eliminating the need for the use of pesticides and/or irradiation.
Additional information about the Company is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
AHA Creative Strategies Inc.
Ruth Atherley
Tel: (604) 846-8461
Email: ruth@ahacreative.com





Disclaimer

