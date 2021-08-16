checkAd

CohBar Appoints Carol Nast to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the appointment of Carol Nast as an independent director on the company’s Board, effective August 11, 2021. Ms. Nast has spent her career in executive level positions with both large multinational companies and early-stage companies in the medical industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Carol during this exciting time in CohBar’s development," said David Greenwood, Chairman of CohBar. "She brings substantial commercial and operational expertise that will benefit the company as we make further progress in developing our novel platform of mitochondria based therapeutics. Carol’s insights will be important contributions towards ensuring CohBar’s continued success."

“CohBar is undertaking pioneering work for the treatment of unmet medical needs through its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics,” stated Carol Nast. “This is a particularly exciting time to join the Board following the positive topline data from the CB4211 clinical study. I look forward to supporting the company’s numerous opportunities to leverage its platform to develop new therapeutic products as CohBar’s pipeline continues to advance.”

Most recently, Ms. Nast served as Chief Operating Officer at MindMed, a biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies. She is a recognized expert in product development and commercialization and has extensive experience in the management of complex, multinational partner programs and has played a critical role in the development and commercialization of over 100 products.

Previously, Ms. Nast was COO at NuGen, a genomics company, and served in executive level positions at Inhale Therapeutics (Nektar), Syva (a division of Syntex Pharmaceuticals,) BioRad and Pfizer.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, recently completed a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs with the most advanced being CB5138-3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic diseases, which is currently in IND-enabling studies. The preclinical programs also include the CB5064 Analogs for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) including COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

