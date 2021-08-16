Lake City Bank Ranked First in 2021 Bank Director Magazine's Bank Performance Scorecard

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank, the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: LKFN), announced today that the bank ranked first in its peer group in Bank Director Magazine's 2021 Bank Performance Scorecard.



The Bank Performance Scorecard is Bank Director Magazine's annual ranking of the 300 largest exchange-traded banks in the United States based on the previous year's performance. It uses five metrics that speak to profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy to score a bank's performance. The scorecard is compiled and calculated by investment bank Piper Sandler & Co., using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In addition to ranking first in the $5 billion to $50 billion category, Lake City Bank ranked sixth in the scorecard’s Top 25 Banks listing.