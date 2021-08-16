checkAd

Sage People empowers organizations to enhance their wellbeing programs with new U.S. Benefits offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Sage partners with PlanSource to deliver comprehensive, cloud-based benefits solution seamlessly embedded into Sage People

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of Sage People U.S. Benefits. This complete benefits administration solution can reduce HR effort, increase accuracy, and identify cost saving opportunities to maximize return on investment. The new offering in Sage People is delivered through a partnership and integration with PlanSource, a leader in cloud-based U.S. benefits.

Sage People U.S. Benefits enables mid-size organizations to better manage their wellbeing program by automating their end-to-end benefits administration – from annual enrollment and monthly billing to seamless integration with benefits carriers, payroll, and other third parties. Offering personalized and guided experiences, employees are armed with the knowledge and support to make informed decisions. This maximizes value for them, while improving wellness, engagement, and performance for the business.

In addition, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed how many people view and perceive the importance of health and wellbeing. Employers must look beyond apps and programs, and more towards incorporating it into their overall ethos, values, and culture. One critical component of a successful wellbeing strategy lies in the benefits offering and experience a company provides its employees. It’s one of the first things candidates consider when assessing a company and consequently, plays a key role in attracting and retaining quality talent.

“The increased intricacies of the U.S. healthcare system have resulted in more complexity and administration work for HR, and even more confusion for employees. In response, benefits technology has evolved and is fundamentally changing the way benefits are bought, sold, and managed,” said Jonathan Goldsmith, Sage’s VP of Product and Interim Head of Sage People. “Embedding PlanSource into Sage People allows us to quickly integrate best-in-class cloud benefits technology into our HR and People solution – so our customers can spend less time managing benefits administration, and more time focused on driving employee wellbeing.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage People empowers organizations to enhance their wellbeing programs with new U.S. Benefits offering Sage partners with PlanSource to deliver comprehensive, cloud-based benefits solution seamlessly embedded into Sage PeopleATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board