Sage People empowers organizations to enhance their wellbeing programs with new U.S. Benefits offering

Sage partners with PlanSource to deliver comprehensive, cloud-based benefits solution seamlessly embedded into Sage People

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the launch of Sage People U.S. Benefits. This complete benefits administration solution can reduce HR effort, increase accuracy, and identify cost saving opportunities to maximize return on investment. The new offering in Sage People is delivered through a partnership and integration with PlanSource, a leader in cloud-based U.S. benefits.



Sage People U.S. Benefits enables mid-size organizations to better manage their wellbeing program by automating their end-to-end benefits administration – from annual enrollment and monthly billing to seamless integration with benefits carriers, payroll, and other third parties. Offering personalized and guided experiences, employees are armed with the knowledge and support to make informed decisions. This maximizes value for them, while improving wellness, engagement, and performance for the business.

In addition, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed how many people view and perceive the importance of health and wellbeing. Employers must look beyond apps and programs, and more towards incorporating it into their overall ethos, values, and culture. One critical component of a successful wellbeing strategy lies in the benefits offering and experience a company provides its employees. It’s one of the first things candidates consider when assessing a company and consequently, plays a key role in attracting and retaining quality talent.

“The increased intricacies of the U.S. healthcare system have resulted in more complexity and administration work for HR, and even more confusion for employees. In response, benefits technology has evolved and is fundamentally changing the way benefits are bought, sold, and managed,” said Jonathan Goldsmith, Sage’s VP of Product and Interim Head of Sage People. “Embedding PlanSource into Sage People allows us to quickly integrate best-in-class cloud benefits technology into our HR and People solution – so our customers can spend less time managing benefits administration, and more time focused on driving employee wellbeing.”