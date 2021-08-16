checkAd

Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders

Extraordinary General meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders is summoned on 6 September 2021, 10:00 a.m. (company code 302564383, registered at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). The meeting will be held at room 229, at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius. Beginning of shareholders' registration: 6 September 2021, 9:30 a.m. End of shareholders' registration: 6 September 2021, 9:55 a.m.

The record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has been set for 30 August 2021. The right of participation and voting in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of LITGRID AB by the end of the record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Agenda and proposed draft resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders:

  1. Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 2 of 13 August 2021 (minutes No. 21)

Proposed resolution:

  1. To approve creation (acquisition) of non-current assets by entering into a 330/110/10 kV Neris TP reconstruction design and construction works Contract with Žilinskis ir Co, UAB (legal entity code: 304317232, registered office address: Ateities pl., 31, LT-52167, Kaunas. The Contract price excluding VAT is EUR 18 217 000, with VAT – EUR 22 042 570;
  2. To approve the essential conditions of the 330/110/10 kV Neris TS reconstruction design and construction works Contract:

2.1.  The subject of the Contract is the reconstruction of 330/110/10 kV Neris TS.
2.2.  Payment procedure – in accordance with the standard General Terms and Conditions of the LITGRID AB procurement Contract for design and construction works, approved in 2020 May 14 by Order No. of the Director General IS-73.
2.2.1.             The Contract price will be paid by the Customer according to the VAT invoices issued by the Contractor, the Contract provides that the Contract price will be paid in installments according to the Worksheet, the basis for For the quantities of Works recorded in the Deed of Works performed, except for the actually performed engineering research and Technical project preparation works, which are paid according to the prices of these Works offered at the Contractor's Purchase (VAT invoice must correspond to these amounts specified in the Contractor's tender and Works Journal);

