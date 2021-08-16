Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders

Extraordinary General meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders is summoned on 6 September 2021, 10:00 a.m. (company code 302564383, registered at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). The meeting will be held at room 229, at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius. Beginning of shareholders' registration: 6 September 2021, 9:30 a.m. End of shareholders' registration: 6 September 2021, 9:55 a.m.

The record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has been set for 30 August 2021. The right of participation and voting in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of LITGRID AB by the end of the record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.