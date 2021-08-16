Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces 16.6% Sales Increase for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

“I am proud to report that the second quarter of 2021 marked yet another consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, highlighted by our strong 16.6% increase in net sales when compared to the second quarter of 2020,” commented Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the quarter, we remained focused on advertising and customer acquisition strategies with elevated digital engagement and marketing programs, including our first Spanish-language campaign. This increased marketing, combined with the improving execution of our previously outlined Lifeway 2.0 strategy, have contributed to our accelerating growth. I am excited for the remainder of 2021, as current consumer trends towards healthy eating alongside the continued efficient execution of our growth strategy should provide a strong platform for Lifeway moving forwards.”

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Smolyansky added, “I would also like to highlight two pivotal events that indicate Lifeway’s commitment to growth. On July 1, 2021, we announced the brand’s first expansion of kefir distribution into the French market with our first listing in France. We are very excited to capitalize on this expansion, and the French market is a perfect target, as fermented dairy foods like kefir have been prevalent in the country’s diet for generations. In addition, on August 3, 2021, we announced the intended acquisition of the assets of GlenOaks Farms. GlenOaks’ product offering includes six different flavors of their popular, probiotic drinkable yogurt, a tremendous strategic complement to our kefir products. The acquisition further solidifies our position in California and the West, and we look forward to integrating the GlenOaks brand and expanding its reach.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales were $29.2 million for the second quarter, an increase of $4.1 million or 16.6% from the same period in 2020. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 26.3% for the second quarter, compared to 27.7% during the same period in 2020. The decrease versus the prior year was primarily due to the unfavorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the increased pricing of other inputs, partially offset by decreasing in depreciation expense.

Selling expenses decreased $0.1 million, or 5.7%, to $2.6 million for the second quarter from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to favorable compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.1 million, or 4.2% to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $2.7 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease is primarily a result of lower compensation expense due to organizational changes made in 2020 and lower professional fees.

Income tax expense was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.4 million during the same period in 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1.6 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net income of $1.0 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share in the prior year period.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

June 30,

2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,412 $ 7,926 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances of $1,190 and $1,350 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively 9,157 8,002 Inventories, net 7,291 6,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 908 1,163 Refundable income taxes 354 31 Total current assets 28,122 24,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,671 21,048 Operating lease right-of-use asset 226 345 Intangible assets Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 12,824 12,824 Other intangible assets, net – – Total intangible assets 12,824 12,824 Other assets 1,800 1,800 Total assets $ 63,643 $ 60,069 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,285 $ 5,592 Accrued expenses 3,587 2,196 Accrued income taxes 106 653 Total current liabilities 8,978 8,441 Line of credit 2,777 2,768 Operating lease liabilities 107 165 Deferred income taxes, net 1,764 1,764 Other long-term liabilities 12 77 Total liabilities 13,638 13,215 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 – – Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,650 and 15,604 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6,509 6,509 Paid-in capital 2,488 2,600 Treasury stock, at cost (12,111 ) (12,450 ) Retained earnings 53,119 50,195 Total stockholders' equity 50,005 46,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 63,643 $ 60,069





LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 29,162 $ 25,014 $ 58,538 $ 50,402 Cost of goods sold 20,846 17,279 41,358 35,903 Depreciation expense 639 807 1,454 1,574 Total cost of goods sold 21,485 18,086 42,812 37,477 Gross profit 7,677 6,928 15,726 12,925 Selling expenses 2,566 2,720 5,788 5,295 General and administrative 2,617 2,731 5,508 5,876 Amortization expense – 39 – 78 Total operating expenses 5,183 5,490 11,296 11,249 Income from operations 2,494 1,438 4,430 1,676 Other income (expense): Interest expense (20 ) (30 ) (42 ) (69 ) Gain on investments – 4 2 4 Loss on sale of property and equipment (76 ) (33 ) (83 ) (28 ) Other (expense) income, net (49 ) 5 (59 ) 2 Total other income (expense) (145 ) (54 ) (182 ) (91 ) Income before provision for income taxes 2,349 1,384 4,248 1,585 Provision for income taxes 731 404 1,324 459 Net income $ 1,618 $ 980 $ 2,924 $ 1,126 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares: Basic 15, 639 15,560 15, 622 15,591 Diluted 15, 793 15,586 15, 772 15,607





LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)