Announcement about draft decisions and voting form of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company), considering the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, encourages all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in a voting form which will is attached to this notification. The voting form is also available on the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form to be sent to: