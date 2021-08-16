ResMed Launches AirSense 11 PAP Series, Advancing Digital Health in Sleep Apnea Treatment
New digital features designed to make therapy setup and nightly use easier for patients, and help clinicians provide care more efficiently
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep apnea treatment, (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today launched AirSense 11, available first in the U.S., the
company’s next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) device designed to help hundreds of millions of people worldwide with sleep apnea1 start and stay on therapy to treat and manage
obstructive sleep apnea.
AirSense 11 includes new features like Personal Therapy Assistant and Care Check-In designed to provide tailored guidance to PAP users, helping ease them into therapy and comfortable nightly use. Other features include the availability of remote software updates so users can enjoy the latest version of these tools every night.
“AirSense 11’s new tailored features along with our myAir patient engagement app help give people the support they need to use PAP – the gold standard for treating sleep apnea – comfortably and confidently every night,” said Jim Hollingshead, ResMed president of Sleep and Respiratory Care. “And when digital health helps guide patients, it enables clinicians to provide great care to all their patients more efficiently.”
AirSense 11 features
- Personal Therapy Assistant provides interactive step-by-step tutorials via the myAir app for patients to set up their device and acclimate to therapy pressure.
- Care Check-In gives patients tailored guidance through key milestones in their treatment journey, based on patients’ responses to simple questions like “How is your therapy” and “How sleepy did you feel this week?” It’s available in the myAir app and on the device screen itself. With the patient’s consent, healthcare providers can also see their patients’ responses in AirView, providing another fast, virtual way to monitor patients.
- A sleek design, touch screen, and intuitive menu mimic a smartphone, making it easy to use, designed to support increased adherence to therapy.
- ResMed’s proprietary therapy algorithms for AutoSet or APAP (auto-adjusting PAP) that delivers breath-by-breath therapy adjustments, the AutoSet for Her mode, a setting tailored to treat the female-specific characteristics of mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea, and CPAP (continuous PAP).
- The ability to make over-the-air upgrades directly to a user’s device – just like you would get on a smartphone.
