ResMed Launches AirSense 11 PAP Series, Advancing Digital Health in Sleep Apnea Treatment

New digital features designed to make therapy setup and nightly use easier for patients, and help clinicians provide care more efficiently

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep apnea treatment, (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today launched AirSense 11, available first in the U.S., the company’s next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) device designed to help hundreds of millions of people worldwide with sleep apnea1 start and stay on therapy to treat and manage obstructive sleep apnea.

