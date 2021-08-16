Latin Metals Discovers Outcropping Copper Mineralization at Lacsha, Peru

Outcrop is dominated by a granodiorite intrusive showing broad zones of oxide copper mineralization, within only part of a much larger 2km by 1km geochemical anomaly previously defined by talus sampling.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces discovery of outcropping copper-molybdenum mineralization within the previously defined Lacsha South geochemical anomaly. Continuous rock-chip sampling was completed with each sample taken over 2 meters; results show broad and consistent copper and anomalous molybdenum values that define a large zone that is unconstrained by the sampling to date ( Figure 1 ). The Company’s 100%-owned, 4,000-hectare Lacsha project is one of three large-scale copper exploration projects in Peru.

Composite grades across consecutive sample sections are highlighted below (Figure 1c) and include:

26m grading 0.20% copper and 119ppm molybdenum

30m grading 0.22% copper and 76ppm molybdenum

74m grading 0.14% copper and 47ppm molybdenum

28m grading 0.17% copper and 44ppm molybdenum

True thickness is not possible to determine from the current level of available data, but sample orientation is designed to be as representative as possible.

Keith Henderson, President and CEO commented “We are very excited to receive these initial rock chip results from Lacsha South, where the remarkable consistency in assays, including 30m grading 0.22% copper and 76ppm molybdenum, could represent the upper weathered portion of a potentially large porphyry system on the property. Additionally, similar sampling has been undertaken at Lacsha North, where rock chip sampling has been completed over approximately 326m of strike length, with results pending. Work is continuing with the objective to define drill targets over the next few months.”

Ground magnetic surveys will commence in August, with grids covering both Lacsha North and South anomalies. The survey will help map intrusive contacts and aid in the detection of potentially mineralized breccia bodies at depth and in the definition of drill targets. Talks are underway with nearby communities to secure the necessary access agreements required for drill permits.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02694ed8-1e6f-431b ...