checkAd

Gevo Releases IMPACT, an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report; Strengthening its Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has published IMPACT, a sustainability report which demonstrates Gevo’s mission to be transparent on its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance. In addition to disclosing Gevo’s progress in 2020 and goals for the future, IMPACT shares details about Gevo’s holistic approach to commercializing high-value nutritional products and groundbreaking energy-dense, renewable transportation fuels. The report demonstrates Gevo’s environmental stewardship, workplace culture and social inclusivity, and internal leadership. It also fosters a deeper understanding of stakeholder needs, generates opportunities for long-term sustainable capital, and bolsters a drive for continuous improvement.

Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Gruber, has expressed his support for this progressive and comprehensive sustainability report: “We have a way of transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquids. As we do that, we pay attention to the whole picture; we intend to track it, make it incredibly transparent. The ESG report is an important part of that effort. It’s also about our employees. We care about diversity in our workforce and bringing in the best skill sets we possibly can across the board. We are going to be a global company, and so for us, it’s incredibly important to build up our diversity in our workforce.”

IMPACT forecasts an exciting future for Gevo. In conjunction with Gevo’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for customers, the company is passionate about lowering the carbon footprint of internal systems and products. IMPACT also demonstrates the Board of Directors’ strong governance role in the effort to fight climate change. Gevo believes its technology and systems approach will improve the environment and deliver social benefits to the wider world and IMPACT provides a greater perspective on how the company plans to deliver those benefits.

To view the full IMPACT report, please visit: https://gevo.com/impact-2020/

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gevo Releases IMPACT, an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report; Strengthening its Commitment to Transparency and Accountability ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has published IMPACT, a sustainability report which demonstrates Gevo’s mission to be transparent on its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board