Marrone Bio Innovations Collaborates with Terramera to Enhance Product Performance and Expedite Novel Product Development

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc . (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI or “Marrone Bio”), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, and Terramera, a global agtech leader and inventor of Actigate technology, will collaborate to combine their technological and biological expertise to enhance the performance of MBI’s crop protection products and expedite product development.

MBI’s collaboration with Terramera is expected to provide a unique platform that will bring existing and new biologicals to market supported by Terramera’s artificial intelligence-based screening platform of novel adjuvants, Plant Intelligence Engine, and Actigate technology, a proprietary green chemistry that delivers active ingredients directly into target cells. The synergistic approach is anticipated to increase the performance and consistency of new and existing active ingredients in Marrone Bio’s portfolio including market-leading Regalia Biofungicide, newly developed Stargus Biofungicide, Venerate XC Bioinsecticide, and Grandevo WDG Bioinsecticide.

“We are always looking for ways we can innovate and partner with companies whom share our commitment to creating new technologies which support sustainable agriculture and enhance our ability to develop original products that provide growers with increased efficacy and industry-leading ROI,” stated Kevin Helash, chief executive officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “We believe that collaborating with a leader in greentech, such as Terramera, will allow both organizations to capitalize on some of the most robust technical algorithms in the industry and provide an opportunity to enhance the specificity and value of our products. Perhaps most exciting is how this partnership has the potential to expedite our product pipeline and allow us to bring more novel products to market faster, such as a bioherbicide currently in development.”

“We are excited to work with Marrone Bio to accelerate their proven crop protection products with ActigateTM and our digital platforms, both of which improve product performance in the field,” said Karn Manhas, Terramera Founder and CEO. “Collaborating with Marrone Bio Innovations, a recognized global leader in developing sustainable biopesticide solutions, advances Terramera’s goal of reducing the synthetic pesticide load in agriculture by 80%.”