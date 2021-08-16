checkAd

DIAGNOS signs Memorandum of Understanding with Essilor International.

BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Instruments division of Essilor International, a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica. Essilor International is the world’s leading ophthalmic optics company. Essilor designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of lenses and diagnostic ophthalmic instruments.

The MoU is non-binding and forms the basis of a potential distribution agreement with Essilor International for DIAGNOS’ CARA platform for the AI-enhanced analysis of wide-field retinal images, as well as of certain specified future developments of the CARA platform for a variety of applications.

DIAGNOS has under development multiple new applications involving AI-enhanced retinal imaging to address a growing need for general purpose pathology identification. In addition to localized retinal pathology, such as macular degeneration and glaucoma, certain retinal pathologies are also known indicators of various systemic disorders, including cardiovascular and diabetic diseases. On July 20th 2021, DIAGNOS announced a clinical trial with CommonSpirit Health Research Institute in the USA for the early detection of stroke through the inspection and analysis of the retina.

“DIAGNOS is focused on its commercialization strategy and pursuing opportunities with potential partners. We are very pleased that our AI-based technology has attracted the attention of global eyecare sector leaders such as Essilor International and we are looking forward to our discussions with respect to a mutually beneficial potential worldwide distribution agreement. At the same time, DIAGNOS continues to invest in Research and Development, furthering the creation of our intellectual property by partnering with Quebec government programs and local university (École de Technologie Supérieure) to ensure that we stay ahead of our competition worldwide,” said Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS:
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

Information about Essilor International can be found at www.essilor.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

