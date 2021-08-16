checkAd

Futuris Enters Into New Agreement with President

Kalyan Pathuri Awarded 3 Year Agreement

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announces that President, Kalyan Pathuri, has entered into a new three year employment agreement.

Mr. Pathuri's duties include integration of acquired entities, aligning their sales to achieve cross-selling, overseeing back office to achieve economies of scale, streamlining processes post acquisition to generate efficient in business operations, branding the acquired entities to Futuris and managing cash and P&L for various entities and providing oversight to the various business leaders.

"Kalyan has been with Futuris since its inception and not only has helped to lay the foundation for success, but continues to grow the company brick by brick. We are delighted to have him commit to Futuris for another three years," says Suresh Doki, Board Member of Futuris.

About Futuris Company
Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company
Preya Narain
Email: info.it@futuris.company
Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company



Disclaimer

