CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Provides Update On Star Buds Cannabis Retail Operations

Star Buds Retail Revenues Reach Record Highs in June and July

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to provide an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. ("Star Buds") retail operations in Canada.

Star Buds stores continue to generate strong performance after lockdowns in various parts of Canada were lifted over the past three months. Monthly revenues from the stores reached an all-time in June, only to be surpassed by a new record in July. Five of the seven stores generated more revenues in July than any month prior. Combined, the seven stores serviced more customers in July than ever before and grew revenues an impressive 13% over June. In July, the Star Buds retail chain in Canada produced revenues of $1.2 million with a gross margin of 28.7%, which equates to a revenue run rate of $14.3 million annually. Management expects continued strong performance from the existing store base and is working diligently to open new stores throughout Canada.

The Company has an additional six stores in the final stages of the licensing process with the respective regulatory agencies. Beyond these six stores, the Company has another four stores in development and continues to look to add more locations to the development pipeline. These additional four stores include the first Star Buds Cannabis Co. store in British Columbia, as the Company has just been granted its Approval in Principle from the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch of British Columbia for this location. All 10 stores currently in the pipeline should all be open before year end, which would bring the Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail base to 17 open stores across four provinces.

"The performance of the Star Buds stores has been incredible given many other retailers in the industry are experiencing slowdowns due to the proliferation of cannabis stores generally and the additional compliance measures required to operate during a pandemic. Our growth is a testament to the Star Buds team that is working hard to continue to optimize our stores while opening new ones," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "We are excited to open so many new stores in the coming months and plan to more than double our store base by the end of the year."

