checkAd

Gaucho Group Holdings to Present at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit taking place on August 18-19, 2021. Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, will present on August 18 at 2:20 pm for approximately 20 minutes.

DATE: Wednesday, August 18th

TIME: 2:20 pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where participants are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that participants pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Holdings' (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

About Reopening Stocks Summit

The New Roaring 20's are here. As the economy reopens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain sectors will be the fastest to bounce back. In this FREE 2-Day Masterclass, you will hear directly from the C-Suite Leaders of the companies who will lead the market rebound. Join us to see Live DD Presentations from the strongest stocks in Real Estate, Travel, Hospitality, and more. PLUS get advice from expert traders on how to trade these stocks for maximum profit.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.
Rick Stear
Director of Marketing
212.739.7669
rstear@gauchoholdings.com

Investor Relations:

TraDigital IR
John McNamara
917-658-2602
john@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659908/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-to-Present-at- ...

Gaucho Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gaucho Group Holdings to Present at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Chez Gaston Restaurant at Algodon Wine Estates Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Milestone $2.5 Million Payment to LVH Holdings LLC to Advance Las Vegas Project
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Gaucho Group Holdings, INC. Engages EDSA, INC. to Develop Algodon Wine Estate's Masterplan and Seeks to Partner with Branded Luxury Name to Co-Develop Boutique Hotel and Residences
Accesswire | Analysen