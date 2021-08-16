Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, Shares for Debt Settlement and Fieldwork Start at Daniel’s Harbour

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of AmericaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that it has made the final closing of the private placement …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that it has made the final closing of the private placement financing announced on June 28, 2021 and for which the first tranche was closed and announced July 13, 2021. The total raised is $1,100,000. A shares for debt settlement has been concluded with one director in the amount of $69,816 at $0.06 per share. A Newfoundland and Labrador registered land survey company has been contracted to survey collars of Daniel's Harbour drill holes drilled in 2020 and also historic drill holes that have been found since the previous survey.

Ubique announces the closing of the final closing of the private placement which was announced by press release dated June 28th, 2021. The closing of $1,100,000 comprises $825,220 hard dollar units and $274,780 in flow through units. These totals include the amounts announced in the press release describing the first tranche closing announced July 13, 2021. Each of the hard dollar units were priced at $0.05 and comprised a share plus a whole warrant with each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The flow through units were priced at $0.06 and comprised one common share in the capital of Ubique issued on a flow through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of a common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The total units comprises 16,504,400.00 units issued for hard dollar units and 4,579,666 units issued for flow through units. 10,814,481 of the units were taken up by insiders, officers and directors of the corporation.

The total private placement common shares will represent 30.21% of the increased share capital of Ubique. The terms of this private placement are subject to approval by the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE").

The proceeds are intended to be used for follow-on drilling on Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project including the adjacent Ophir Gold Corp. ("KAP") option property on the island of Newfoundland, Canada and other exploration and corporate costs including the Port Loko bauxite project in Sierra Leone. The KAP option was announced in press releases dated December 6th, 2018 and February 14th, 2019 and drilling results and drilling plans have been announced in press releases dated October 2nd, 2018, and subsequently in 2019 and 2020. All these press releases are available from the Company website and SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The negotiations to acquire an interest in the Port Loko, Sierra Leone, bauxite project were announced by press release dated August 5th, 2021. a non-binding MOU with Alumina Ventures Limited for the company to invest up to $8m in the development of a Bauxite mine at Port Loko in Sierra Leone. The Company has not yet signed any agreements in relation to the Port Loko project other than the MOU. Under the MOU the Company was granted a 30 day exclusivity period in order to carry out due diligence on the project and this has now been extended by a further 60 days, in accordance with the terms of the MOU, to allow time for the due diligence process to be completed. The Company remains excited about being able to deploy further funds on the ground in Sierra Leone to get production under way, and in the process make a vital contribution to the growth of the local economy by providing much-needed investment into local infrastructure and the creation of jobs for local people.