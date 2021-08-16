checkAd

Innovation Decisions Accelerated TechInsights Acquires VLSI Research

TechInsights Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of VLSI Research Inc.,
the award-winning provider of market and economic analysis covering the
semiconductor supply chain. Together, TechInsights and VLSI will provide a
unified platform of the most valuable semiconductor-related content to inform
the world's most innovative companies. In addition to extracting insights and
intelligence and filling information gaps to solve problems today, the unified
platform will identify trends to predict how the future of technology will
unfold.

In an increasingly connected world, and with semiconductor market drivers like
automotive, machine learning and 5G, the explosive demand for semiconductors is
leading to a growing addressable market which has a thirst for intelligence in
the form of reverse engineering data and informed analysis. VLSI Research's
strategic trends analysis complements TechInsights' technical content and will
be incorporated into TechInsights authoritative information platform to bring
unprecedented insights into semiconductors and microelectronics.

"We have long been regarded as the world leader in semiconductor reverse
engineering. Our trusted platform is the source of the broadest and deepest
range of semiconductor research." said Gavin Carter, CEO of TechInsights. "We
have been on the hunt for a partner that can complement our content with the
ability to reverse engineer the future. We found the perfect partner in VLSI
Research. I am delighted to welcome an industry guru in Dan and his team to
TechInsights.

Founded in 1976, VLSI is led by visionary CEO and Chairman Dan Hutcheson, who
for over 40 years has had the opportunity to engage semiconductor legends Gordon
Moore, Robert Noyce and Jerry Sanders among others. Hutcheson and his VLSI
colleagues leveraged this unique access and insight to empower executives with
strategic and tactical marketing value.

"When I first learned TechInsights wanted to bring us together," said G. Dan
Hutcheson, Chairman and CEO of VLSI Research, "it was clear there was a unique
opportunity to connect market and technical analysis on high-volume and emerging
applications of technology in ways that has never been done before. Merging both
into a single platform would offer the industry a powerful new way to view the
past, present and future of the semiconductor sector. It would give clients the
competitive advantage in their ability to make better decisions faster."

ABOUT TECHINSIGHTS

TechInsights (https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-08-12/2lb1b1) is the
authoritative information platform serving the semiconductor and related
markets. Leveraging a unique reverse engineering competency we reveal
innovations in technology products, providing advanced technical analysis to
organizations to help them make fact-based technology and intellectual property
decisions. Over the course of thirty years, we have developed the world's
largest technical analysis database and extensive expertise in multiple
technical industries and disciplines. We exist to support a fair marketplace
where electronics and intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. Our
customers include the world's largest consumer electronics and semiconductor
companies, law firms, government agencies, and technology startups. Technology
and intellectual property professionals subscribe to our insights to support
product innovation, benchmark products against competitors, de-risk go-to-market
strategies, build stronger product roadmaps, monetize, and defend innovations,
and win more competitive bids.

ABOUT VLSI

VLSI Research's (https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-08-12/2lb1b3) unique
combination of deep semiconductor industry contacts, data analytics, with
databases and information libraries that reach back seven decades, combined with
its locations in the world's technology hot spots, make it perfectly suited for
the development of the world's most distinguished semiconductor market research.
VLSI's information is selectively crafted by the world's most renowned
semiconductor market research analysts who have over a century of combined
experience. VLSI's contributions are industry recognized by being the only
market research firm to have received SEMI's Sales and Marketing Excellence
Awards. It was founded by Dan's research physicist father Jerry Hutcheson and
mother, Lynda. https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/ABBE3CaJDW

Contact Details

Kim Waterman

Senior Corporate Marketing Manager

+1 613-576-0145

mailto:kwaterman@techinsights.com

Company Website

https://www.techinsights.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/innovation-de
cisions-accelerated-techinsights-acquires-vlsi-research-177709804

Innovation Decisions Accelerated TechInsights Acquires VLSI Research -News Direct- TechInsights Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of VLSI Research Inc., the award-winning provider of market and economic analysis covering the semiconductor supply chain. Together, TechInsights and VLSI will provide a unified …

