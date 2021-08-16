Ottawa, ON (ots) - --News Direct--



TechInsights Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of VLSI Research Inc.,

the award-winning provider of market and economic analysis covering the

semiconductor supply chain. Together, TechInsights and VLSI will provide a

unified platform of the most valuable semiconductor-related content to inform

the world's most innovative companies. In addition to extracting insights and

intelligence and filling information gaps to solve problems today, the unified

platform will identify trends to predict how the future of technology will

unfold.



In an increasingly connected world, and with semiconductor market drivers like

automotive, machine learning and 5G, the explosive demand for semiconductors is

leading to a growing addressable market which has a thirst for intelligence in

the form of reverse engineering data and informed analysis. VLSI Research's

strategic trends analysis complements TechInsights' technical content and will

be incorporated into TechInsights authoritative information platform to bring

unprecedented insights into semiconductors and microelectronics.





"We have long been regarded as the world leader in semiconductor reverseengineering. Our trusted platform is the source of the broadest and deepestrange of semiconductor research." said Gavin Carter, CEO of TechInsights. "Wehave been on the hunt for a partner that can complement our content with theability to reverse engineer the future. We found the perfect partner in VLSIResearch. I am delighted to welcome an industry guru in Dan and his team toTechInsights.Founded in 1976, VLSI is led by visionary CEO and Chairman Dan Hutcheson, whofor over 40 years has had the opportunity to engage semiconductor legends GordonMoore, Robert Noyce and Jerry Sanders among others. Hutcheson and his VLSIcolleagues leveraged this unique access and insight to empower executives withstrategic and tactical marketing value."When I first learned TechInsights wanted to bring us together," said G. DanHutcheson, Chairman and CEO of VLSI Research, "it was clear there was a uniqueopportunity to connect market and technical analysis on high-volume and emergingapplications of technology in ways that has never been done before. Merging bothinto a single platform would offer the industry a powerful new way to view thepast, present and future of the semiconductor sector. It would give clients thecompetitive advantage in their ability to make better decisions faster."ABOUT TECHINSIGHTSTechInsights is theauthoritative information platform serving the semiconductor and relatedmarkets. Leveraging a unique reverse engineering competency we revealinnovations in technology products, providing advanced technical analysis toorganizations to help them make fact-based technology and intellectual propertydecisions. Over the course of thirty years, we have developed the world'slargest technical analysis database and extensive expertise in multipletechnical industries and disciplines. We exist to support a fair marketplacewhere electronics and intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. Ourcustomers include the world's largest consumer electronics and semiconductorcompanies, law firms, government agencies, and technology startups. Technologyand intellectual property professionals subscribe to our insights to supportproduct innovation, benchmark products against competitors, de-risk go-to-marketstrategies, build stronger product roadmaps, monetize, and defend innovations,and win more competitive bids.ABOUT VLSIVLSI Research's uniquecombination of deep semiconductor industry contacts, data analytics, withdatabases and information libraries that reach back seven decades, combined withits locations in the world's technology hot spots, make it perfectly suited forthe development of the world's most distinguished semiconductor market research.VLSI's information is selectively crafted by the world's most renownedsemiconductor market research analysts who have over a century of combinedexperience. VLSI's contributions are industry recognized by being the onlymarket research firm to have received SEMI's Sales and Marketing ExcellenceAwards. It was founded by Dan's research physicist father Jerry Hutcheson andmother, Lynda.