MeridianLink Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Conference Call: (877) 284-4396 from the United States and Canada or (873) 415-0298 International with Conference ID 4917618

Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website

Telephone Replay: (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 International with Conference ID 4917618; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2020 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

