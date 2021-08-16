Technicolor Precision BioDevices to Manufacture Scope Fluidics’ BacterOMIC System Cartridges

Scope Fluidics develops innovative projects in diagnostics and health care. Established in 2010, they develop solutions with a high market potential across two core divisions: Curiosity Diagnostics and Bacteromic.

Technicolor Precision BioDevices will provide small-scale production of the BacterOMIC cartridges. The BacterOMIC system provides quantitative assessment of bacterial susceptibility to a wide range of antibiotics in a single test and is currently being tested in three independent laboratories. The cartridges will be manufactured in TPB’s Warsaw, Poland facility initially under a one-year agreement, featuring a dedicated manufacturing line for pilot and scale production, and further process optimization for reducing the cost of the consumable cartridges.

David Holliday, President of Technicolor HES commented: “Technicolor is a world leading provider of precision manufacturing and related supply chain services with a long legacy of serving media and entertainment customers, and in recent years we have been an expanding presence in the medical diagnostic and life science markets under the Technicolor Precision BioDevices tradename. Technicolor will be supporting manufacturing of the BacterOMIC cartridges from its existing production facility in Piaseczno, a suburb of Warsaw, Poland. We’re very pleased to be collaborating with Scope Fluidics Group for this pilot manufacturing phase.”

“This is an important factor in building the market value of both the BacterOMIC system and the company itself. During the term of the agreement, we also intend to negotiate the terms of our potential cooperation in large-scale cartridge manufacturing. We believe that in this way we will better prepare Bacteromic for the market,” said Marcin Izydorzak, Member of the Board of Scope Fluidics S.A.

California-based Technicolor Precision BioDevices is a certified ISO 13485 contract manufacturer of custom injection molded microfluidic components and consumables for the medical devices and life sciences industries. With facilities worldwide, it is capable of providing rapid product realization – leveraging TPB’s Design for Manufacturability prototyping expertise to quickly transitioning into high volume manufacturing, specialist packaging and shipping.

Learn more about TPB at http://microfluidics.technicolor.com.

