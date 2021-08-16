Helbiz Partners with Pininfarina to Launch ‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One. The e-scooter prototype was developed through a collaboration with international design house and emblem of Italian style, Pininfarina, and MT Distribution, a leader in the design and production of urban micro-mobility solutions in the Italian Motor Valley. The launch of Helbiz One underscores the rapid growth of the micro-mobility industry and the continued adoption of urban transportation methods.

The Helbiz One e-scooter was created with sustainability, efficiency and safety at its core. With a custom design by Pininfarina and engineered by MT Distribution, each device comes equipped with front and rear shock absorbers, LED indicator lights and display, a dedicated smartphone app, and a bluetooth system. It also features 3 driving modes: eco, city and sport. The e-scooters will be available for purchase in 2022. Interested buyers can join the waitlist online at Helbiz.com/HelbizOne and will receive the First Edition offer for a free insurance policy.

The launch of Helbiz One will advance the role of e-scooters in urban transportation infrastructure. As the first micro-mobility company to list publicly on Nasdaq, Helbiz continues to position itself as an innovative industry leader. The Company is present in nearly 35 cities around the world with plans to continue expanding.

Emanuele Liatti, Chief Product Officer of Helbiz commented, “The micro-mobility market is rapidly growing and continues to prove itself as an invaluable asset of our time. The presentation of this new product further supports our mission to make cities more liveable with less congestion, noise and pollution. We are thrilled to partner with Pininfarina and MT Distribution to develop the first Made in Italy e-scooter for purchase, Helbiz One.”

"The launch of Helbiz One further supports Pininfarina's commitment to sustainable mobility in all its forms,” explains Giuseppe Bonollo, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing of Pininfarina. “We have been innovating and designing for a variety of industries for more than 90 years now. The new trends of sustainable urban mobility have been exciting to watch. We are thrilled to partner with Helbiz and MT to develop a new way of moving that combines high technology and quality, while at the same time reducing congestion in cities."